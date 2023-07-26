FIFA 23: End of an Era Icon cards coming soon?

The buzz surrounding FIFA 23's end game persists as the FUTTIES promo is currently in full swing.

Despite initial expectations that FUTTIES would mark the end of promos, rumours suggest a potential final farewell to the FIFA title.

Players are eagerly anticipating official announcements, stirring up curiosity and nostalgia among the community. Whatever the outcome, FIFA has made a lasting impact on its devoted fanbase.

Leaked by @Fut_scoreboard and @DonkTrading FIFA 23 could have one large promo to end FIFA 23, without further or do lets dive right into the rumours.

End of an Era Icon cards

Exciting rumours have surfaced within the FIFA community, suggesting the possibility of an "End of an Era ICON" card making its debut.

However, it is essential to note that this information is yet to be confirmed, and the card's existence remains speculative at this stage.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Via @Fut_scoreboard and @Criminal__x on Twitter End of an Era ICON

According to @Fut_scoreboard and @DonkTrading, the card has purportedly been renamed to "COVER STAR ICON," hinting at a potential link to past FIFA cover stars.

Should these rumours hold true, the card could feature iconic players who graced the covers of FIFA games in previous years and who may not be part of the ICON lineup in the upcoming FIFA edition.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Via @DonkTrading on Twitter Cover Stars

The list of speculated players includes revered football legends such as Rooney, Beckham, Campbell, Scholes, Lampard, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Kaka, Bergkamp, Henry, Vieira, Del Piero, and Shevchenko. Their potential inclusion in this special ICON category would surely evoke nostalgia and excitement among the fanbase.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether this "End of an Era ICON" or "COVER STAR ICON" card will become a reality or if it will encompass additional cover stars like Ginola. Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from the developers.

If these rumours indeed materialise, the FIFA community will undoubtedly be in for a treat, celebrating the footballing greats who have left an everlasting impact on the beautiful game.

This would be the final promo of FIFA history, as we wonder into the new and first title of EA Sports FC 24.

Full list of End of an Era Icon cards

This will be updated once we have official confirmation on the cards. For now we are rumoured to have: