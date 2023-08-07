FIFA 23: FUTTIES Team 4 prediction & release date

FUTTIES promo is well underway with Team 1, Team 2 and Team 3 already released over the past 3 weeks. As it is the start of a new week, we are getting closer to Team 4 in what is predicted to be the second last FUTTIES team to be released.

The famous promo FUTTIES is known for its pink cards with fun boosted cards to play with in Ultimate Team. With the addition of many new SBCs, objectives, and, players to pack, this promo marks the endgame of FIFA 23 alongside Cover Star Icons.

Predictions and leaks are already out on social media foe what players will be included in Team 4 of FUTTIES, along with the release date and time.

FUTTIES release dates

FUTTIES Team 1 and Team 2 were released on 21, July and 28, July both at 6:00pm BST. While both Team's are expired, FUTTIES Team 3 is currently live from 4, August 2023 and will expire on 11, August 2023.

FUTTIES Team 4 is predicted to be released on 11, August at 6:00pm BST and will expire one week later on 18, August 2023.

FUTTIES promo is rumored to last roughly 5 weeks, predicting that the end date for FUTTIES promo will be Friday, 25 August at 6:00 BST.

FUTTIES Team 4 leaks

It wouldn't be a FIFA promo without leaks being plastered on the internet potentially hyping up the release of new cards even more.

The following leaked FUTTIES cards will be released during the build up or on the release of Team 4.

FUTTIES Fati (96 OVR)

Ansu Fati looks to be one of the star players in FUTTIES Team 4 with a 96 rated card. All stats below are predicted, however, we do know he will have amazing stats!

Credit: Via @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x on Twitter FUTTIES Fati - predicted stats

FUTTIES Kounde (96 OVR)

We could see potentially one of the best CB cards in FIFA 23 join the game though Team 4. Kounde will be released at 96 rated with incredible pace, defending and physicality!

Credit: Via @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x on Twitter FUTTIES Kounde - predicted stats

For the latest FIFA 23 and FUTTIES content stay up to date on RealSport101.






