FIFA 21 Leagues: Confirmed, Rumoured, Voting & more

Will we see any new additions from EA when the new game is finally released later this year?

Licenses are a hot topic at the moment, with Konami grabbing exclusive rights to Juventus last year.

EA have always had the monopoly though, and this should continue of FIFA 21.

Confirmed

No new leagues have been announced, so expect the same leagues as on the current game to continue.

EA has the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga fully licensed so fingers crossed there will not be ‘Piemonte Calcio’ situation cropping up somewhere else.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – Xbox One vs. Xbox Series X

In their tug of war with Konami, EA have snatched the license for Inter Milan away meaning that Serie A will not be fully licensed on PES 2021.

Competitions including the Champions League, Europa League and Copa Libertadores are also fully licensed and have been a wonderful addition to the game.

Rumoured

The Paraguayan League is a surprise rumour that has surfaced on Reddit and could be possible with EA’s link to the Copa Libertadores.

The South American leagues are well represented on FIFA and we could be seeing another in October.

VAMOS! Will the Paraguayan League be the next we see from South America

Lower divisions in various countries are always talked about with England’s National League often mentioned.

The Welsh League would also be a popular choice in a certain area of the UK!

Voting

FIFPlay have been running a vote to see which leagues fans want to see on FIFA 21.

As things stand, the Indian Super League and Finnish Veikkausliga are the most wanted by the FIFA Community.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

A full Greek league is also popular with just a handful of Greek teams available in the Rest of World section.

A licensed Brazilian league is also up near the top and is certainly something we would like to see.

Current Results

Indian Super League – 13%

Finnish Veikkausliga – 13%

Greek League – 9%

UAE, Malaysian and Indonesian Leagues – 4%

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21