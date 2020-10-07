FIFA 21 Esports: Tundra shows off competitive lineup and TikTok & Kappa partnerships

London based esports organisation Tundra has showcased its talent and much more ahead of the FIFA 21 competitive season.

Ultimate Team

The Tundra FIFA 21 roster is a star-studded line-up of international champions and talent from across the globe:

Musaed "Msdossary" Al-Dossary- 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champion, back-to-back Xbox World Champion and one of the biggest stars in FIFA with over 945,000 followers across social media.

Anton “klenoff” Klenov - RESF Russian Interactive Football Cup Champion and member of the 2019 eNations Cup Russian National Team.

Damian “damie” Augustyniak - 2019 Gfinity Elite Series Series 4 Champion and ranked top four in the 2019 FIFA eClub World Cup.

Stepan “Funkbraza” Mikhovich - 2020 MC Vulkan FIFA Series #1 Champion and RESF Russian Interactive Football Cup Xbox runner up.

Enzo Serre (Head Coach) - Former Fnatic and AS Roma Head Coach of FIFA 18 & 19 back to back Gfinity Elite Series Champions, former personal coach of Donovan “Tekkz” Hunt - the winner of two Majors and finishing #1 in the world and currently coaching MsDossary, having already assisted him with achieving Middle East and Africa Summer Cup Series Champion.

Michael Munro, Co-Founder of Tundra said “We have a very clear objective, which is to be the best and most exciting esports team to watch, and we will only achieve this by going back to the roots of esports, with an absolute focus on performance and achieving competitive success."

Looking sharp, going viral

As well as its FIFA 21 talent, Tundra has also revealed partnerships with social media giant TikTok and sportswear brand Kappa.

As the Principal Partner, TikTok will also be placed front and centre on the new jersey which launches as part of the team's rebrand and will be produced by internationally renowned sportswear provider Kappa, who joins Tundra as their Official Sportive Teamwear provider.

ICE & FIRE - Watch out for these four stars on the FIFA 21 competitive circuit

These partnerships come in line with the much-anticipated release of FIFA 21, will span both the physical and digital worlds, with a new @TundraEsports account to be launched as part of the partnership to rally and entertain all fans of the esports team.

TikTok made its debut into esports this year with the TikTok Cup, it’s first collegiate esports tournament.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 on PS5

Jana Ulaite, Head of Brand and Partnerships Marketing, TikTok Europe: “Esports has found a natural home on TikTok, with gaming content already proving to be hugely popular in our community.

"Our users love to share their winning gameplays, rituals and triumphs, while also watching the best in the business go head to head in international tournaments.

"We’re delighted to be partnering with Tundra to bring even more esports content onto TikTok.“

BRING THE NOISE - Msdossary will be gunning for another World Championship this year

Kappa, which has continuously expanded its esports presence over the years to become endemic within the space, will produce Tundra’s new apparel which includes the newly designed jersey and tracksuit.

The merchandise, which will be worn by players and available to purchase at Wild Thang, is launching as part of Tundra’s rebrand which aims to showcase the team's ethos that goes back to the roots of competitive gaming with a focus on performance and developing champions.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Dave Bandell, UK Sales Manager of Kappa said: ‘’Kappa is delighted to sign as technical partner with such a global brand as Tundra.

"Esports is very much at the forefront of our strategy going forward and we believe the global appeal of Tundra is very much aligned with our own.

"We look forward to supplying the famous Omni logo on their playing shirts and other products in the very near future.”

Kick-off time

Beginning with FIFA, Tundra has ambitions to replicate its success in other competitive leagues and ecosystems to redefine what it means to be a leading esports organisation, with a laser focus on performance and developing champions.

Just one year since launch, Tundra has acquired world class global talent and secured two of the biggest partnerships in esports with TikTok and Kappa, and has just launched a complete rebrand including a sleek new logo.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21