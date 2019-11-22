FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Price Increase for Italian Immobile

As we're approaching the weekend, it's time for another edition of our FIFA 20 Ultimate Team market analysis! Keep reading to find out the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Price Rises

If you have any of these items, there is no better time to sell them on the transfer market.

Ciro Immobile – 14,000 coins (+72.73%) Xbox One

The Italian striker is our top price riser this week, as his rising price reflects his unbelievable start to the 2019/20 season. The Lazio forward has amassed 16 goals and five assists across just 15 appearances so far this season, so his FUT popularity is understandable.

Immobile’s FUT card has 91 positioning and 87 finishing so he'll have no issue finishing off any chance that comes his way. If you're looking to cash in on the Italian, now is the best time.

Andriy Yarmolenko – 1200 coins (+50%) PS4

The Ukrainian, who saw his price drop to 700 coins a couple of weeks ago, has now experienced a price recovery to 1200 coins.

Yarmolenko had a fast start to the season, scoring three goals in six games, but now hasn't scored in his last five appearances for West Ham. However, with 86 rated dribbling, 83 ball control and 83 long shots, his FUT card it still a good buy.

Paulinho – 6400 coins (+42.23%) Xbox One

We covered the ex-Barcelona man in our market analysis two weeks ago, when his price dropped to 3600 coins. Well if you took our advice and picked the Brazilian up, now is the time to sell!

With 92 stamina, 84 positioning and 84 ball control Paulinho remains strong FUT card, explaining why his price has risen by almost 2000 coins in two weeks.

Kevin Gameiro - 900 coins (+28.57%) Xbox One

The French forward has had a relatively slow start to his second season with Valencia, contributing two goals and two assists across 11 appearances.

Despite of his price rise, at just 900 coins you can sign a striker with 87 acceleration, 85 positioning and 82 shot power.

Price Drops

It could be time to pick up these stars on the cheap.

Mousa Dembele - 700 coins (-26.31%) PS4

Since moving to Guangzhou R&F, Mousa Dembele has made 24 appearances in the Chinese Super League, contributing a goal and four assists. The Belgian seems to be signs of slowing down, perhaps this is why his price has dropped to just 700 coins?

Nevertheless, Dembele's FUT card has some decent stats with 89 dribbling, 86 strength and 85 short passing, so could be worth picking up whilst cheap.

Juan Cuadrado - 3400 coins (-24.45%) Xbox One

Juan Cuadrado has had a s low start to the Serie A, scoring just once in 14 appearances - in addition, his stats lack in attacking quality (64 finishing), which may explain his price reduction.

However, the Colombian's 92 sprint speed, 90 dribbling and 84 shot power makes him dangerous FUT card, so it worth bringing in as a squad player.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 10,000 coins (-23.08%) Xbox One

The second Lazio man in this week's market analysis is none other than Serbian midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The centre mid has been a loyal servant of Lazio for over four years now, and has grown in to a top class player.

His quality is reflected in his FIFA 20 stats of 88 strength, 86 dribbling and 85 vision. This is just about the best price you'll get for the Serbian on FUT, so grab him quick before his price rises again.

Naldo - 800 coins (-20%) PS4

Naldo has just entered in to his third season with Espanyol, making 16 appearances so far in a season in which the club has struggled. At 30 years old, it seems Naldo isn't the player he once was.

His low price tag is likely due to his 42 sprint speed - unfortunately, fast attackers will expose Naldo as a liability. the Brazilian does possess 82 standing tackle and 82 interceptions, but frankly he's just too slow to be considered as a first choice CB in your FUT squad.

