FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best Dutch Team - Van Dijk, Depay, De Jong & more

Netherlands' six year absense from major international competitions officially came to an end on Saturday as a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland confirmed their place at next summer's European Championships.

Their combination of young talents (Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt) and experienced players (Virgil Van Dijk) means they're worth keeping an eye on when the tournament kicks off in June.

To celebrate, we have decided to build the best Dutch team available using only the base cards of the Clockwork Orange men.

Formation

We have selected a 4-3-3 (5) formation, offering an even spread across all areas of the pitch.

Jasper Cillessen (OVR 83)

Age: 30Position: GKClub: Valencia

Best Stats: 83 GK reflexes, 83 GK handling, 82 GK divingCost: 3.4k PS4 / 3.5k Xbox One

Your "No.1" choice in this Dutch side is the Valencia stopper Jasper Cillessen.

The former Barcelona man made the move across Spain in the summer, having made just five appearances in three seasons for Barca.

He is by no means the greatest keeper in the game, but he is a respectable 83 overall, with all round decent stats.

You can pick him up for just over 3k on both platforms.

Alternative option: Jeroen Zoet (OVR 80)

Denzel Dumfries (OVR 78)

Age: 23Position: RBClub: PSV

Best stas: 91 stamina, 89 jumping, 87 strengthCost: 1k PS4 / 1k Xbox One

Club: PSVCost: 1k PS4 / 1k Xbox One

In at the right back slot is the young PSV fullback Denzel Dumfries.

Whilst he may seem slightly underwhelming if you look at his overall, Dumfries is an absolute beast in game.

His pace (82 OVR) may not be as quick as other fullbacks, but his incredible stamina (90) makes up for that. His whopping 87 rated strength also helps him to win lots of those 1v1's.

READ MORE: The best 50k side in FIFA Ultimate Team

For just 1k, you simply cant go wrong. However, if you have a little more cash to spend, you can upgrade to his 82 rated road to the final card for around 30k.

Alternative option: Kenny Tete (OVR 77)

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90)

Age: 28Position: CBClub: Liverpool

Best stats: 92 strength, 92 standing tackle, 91 defensive awarenessCost: 570k PS4 / 505k Xbox One

The main man in this side, the Liverpool and Netherlands fan favourite, Virgil van Dijk.

What a ridiculous season this man had. The current favourite to win the coveted Ballon D'or and when you look at his performances in the last campaign, you can see why.

The jump to a 90 OVR has not only made him the highest rated defender in FIFA 20, but in our opinion, the best in game.

He's not cheap though, costing over half a million coins on both platforms.

Alternative option: Stefan de Vrij (OVR 84)

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85)

Age: 20Position: CBClub: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Best stats: 88 strength, 86 defensive awareness, 85 heading accuracyCost: 9.1k PS4 / 9.1k Xbox One

In alongside Van Dijk at the heart of the Netherlands defence is one of the hottest young talents in Europe, Matthijs De Ligt.

At just 20-years-old, it's scary to think just how good de Ligt may become. A whole host of European giants were after him in the summer before he decided on a move to Juventus and has started his career there well, with an inform to his name already.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 complete controls guide

You can pick up his 85 rated base card for less than 10k. Alternatively try out his inform (25k) or his One to Watch (37.5k)

Alternative option: Nathan Ake (OVR 80)

Patrick van Aanholt (OVR 76)

Age: 29Position: LBClub: Crystal Palace

Best stats: 91 jumping, 87 sprint speed, 85 accelerationCost: 900 coins PS4 / 1.1k Xbox One

Completing the back four is a classic name in FIFA Ultimate Team, Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt.

One of the sweatiest full backs in years gone by and FIFA 20 is no different. Like Dumfries, Van Aanholt isn't the highest rated fullback available in FUT this year, however he is another cheap beast in game.

Whilst you may look to his pace (87 OVR) as the key factor, it's his dribbling (76 OVR) and shooting (68 OVR) which pose an added threat to your opposition when attacking down the left.

Alternative option: Joshua Brenet (OVR 78)

Daley Blind (OVR 83)

Age: 29Position: CDMClub: Ajax

Best stats: 87 interceptions, 86 reactions, 84 standing tackleCost: 4k PS4 / 3.3k Xbox One

Sitting and sweeping up in front of the back four is one of the unsung hero's at Ajax, Daley Blind.

The former Manchester United man was one of the key men for Ajax in their surprise run to the Champions League semi-finals last season and has been rewarded with a jump from a 79 to 83 OVR this year.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - Van Dijk's Ultimate Team is insane!

He also has the versatility to play left back or centre back in game, picking up an 85 rated inform as a centre back.

Alternative option: Ryan Donk (OVR 76)

Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 84)

Age: 29Position: CMClub: Liverpool

Best stats: 92 stamina, 86 composure, 85 dribblingCost: 5.8k PS4 / 7k Xbox One

There are two central midfielders in front of Blind in this team - on the right we have Giorginio Wijnaldum.

Another player whose performaces go somewhat under the radar given the star studded names around him, Wijnaldum is as consistent a central midfielder as you'll find in Europe.

He has one of the most well rounded CM cards you'll find, with every base stat above 72.

He is great on the ball (85 dribbling) and his 85 rated short passing will help to keep the attacks ticking. A must have in this Dutch squad.

Alternative option: Kevin Strootman (OVR 80)

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 85)

Age: 22Position: CMClub: FC Barcelona

Best stats: 90 composure, 90 short passing, 89 ball controlCost: 30k PS4 / 23k Xbox One

Another young talent who had a breakout season with Ajax last year was the 22-year-old, Frenkie De Jong.

De Jong was the kingpin in that Ajax side and has had a massive ratings boost from the 77 OVR which he started FIFA 19 with. Like Wijnaldum, De Jong is a complete central midfielder, however he is just slightly better in those key departments.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 announce new South American licences!

He comes in at 30k on PS4 and 23k on Xbox One, or should you have the cash, there is an 86 rated inform available for upwards of 200k.

Alternative option: Davy Klaassen (OVR 80)

Steven Bergwijn (OVR 82)

Age: 22Position: RWClub: PSV

Best stats: 89 sprint speed, 89 balance, 87 dribblingCost: 3.2k PS4 / 1.8k Xbox One

Wide men are key in this formation, as you need players who can run well at those opposing fullbacks - step forward Steven Bergwijn.

Up and coming young talents have been a theme of this team so far and 22-year-old Bergwijn is no exception to that rule.

He has had a fast start to the season with PSV, with an 84 rated CAM inform to his name already, with his lightening pace (89 OVR) and quick dribbling (87 OVR) being the keys to his game.

Alternative option: Hans Hateboer (OVR 78)

Quincy Promes (OVR 82)

Age: 27Position: LWClub: Ajax

Best stats: 91 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 85 agilityCost: 1.7k PS4 / 1.8k Xbox One

Ajax may have lost some big names in the summer, however they reinvested that money well, including bringing Quincy Promes back to his homeland.

Promes and Bergwjin are quite alike in their play styles, both are fast paced direct wingers who like to run at their opposite number.

READ MORE: Cheap FUT ICON reviews

However, with 5* skills Promes offers a different dilemma for those he comes up against. His finishing (80 OVR) isn't too bad either.

Promes is another Dutchman with a OTW, which is available for around 40k on both platforms.

Alternative option: Ryan Babel (OVR 78)

Memphis Depay (OVR 84)

Age: 25Position: CFClub: Olympique Lyonnais

Best stats: 87 sprint speed, 87 shot power, 86 FK accuracy Cost: 4.7k PS4 / 5k Xbox One

The final name to join the lineup for the ultimate Dutch team on FIFA 20 is the Lyon centre forward Memphis Depay.

Memphis finally seems to have settled in Lyon after a turbulent couple of years with United and has seen himself start FIFA 20 with an 84 rated base card.

READ MORE: Manchester City sign new FIFA 20 esports pro

Like Promes, Memphis has those quick feet and 5* skills. His quality from set pieces (86 FK accuracy) will cause problems and his long shot ability (81 OVR) means opposition won't have long to close him down.

Depay can be picked up for around 5k on both platforms.

Alternative option: Bas Dost (OVR 82)

The Ultimate Dutch Team

Whilst the Netherlands may be back in the big time in real life, their FIFA 20 side isn't the greatest amongst the top nations, coming in at over 600k.

However, if you swap Virgil Van Dijk out for a different CB (such as Stefan de Vrij), the team comes in at under 100k - not a bad option for those building on a budget.

Will you be using a Netherlands team in FIFA 20? Let us know in the comments below!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Pukki & 28 other players have new in-game faces