header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

08 Jan 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) December Nominees Announced

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) December Nominees Announced

Bayern have been doing their best to get back to the top, but which German players have stood out?

Jump To
link decal

Philippe Coutinho

link decal

Filip Kostic

link decal

Philipp Max

link decal

Marco Reus

link decal

Jadon Sancho

link decal

Timo Werner

link decal

Vote Now Open

We're now well and truly in to 2020, but let's not forget about the Bundesliga action from the final month of 2019.

December saw Bayern Muncih attempt to regain some ground after a poor start to the season, but unable to reach the top two German sides of RB Leipzig and Monchengladbach.

After four weeks of tantalising football, EA have announced that there are six nominees for the Bundesliga December Player of the Month award - keep reading to find out who.

Philippe Coutinho

coutinho-base-card-fut-potm

Bayern have achieved three wins out of four in December. They lost a huge clash to Monchengladbach, but also smashed Werder Bremen 6-1. Coutinho scored a hat-trick and made two assists in the game momentous victory and is likely the reason for his nomination.

Filip Kostic

kostic-base-card-fut-potm

The nomination of Filip Kostic is a little baffling. The left winger did play every minute of the five Frankfurt games in December, making two assists - however, Frankfurt drew one and lost the other four Bundesliga match ups last month. An interesting inclusion...

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - La Liga Ratings Refresh Predictions

Philipp Max

max-base-card-fut-potm

The third variation of 'Philip' on this list, and we're starting to wonder if that's the primary qualification to be nominated. To be fair, Philipp Max has had a stormer of a month, providing four goals and an assist from the left back position - not bad at all!

Marco Reus

reus-base-card-fut-potm

Marco Reus missed out on the last game of December after suffering an injury - however, before that he scored three goals and made three assists in three games. A very impressive output which is well worthy of a nomination.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL Players & Info on Team of the Year (TOTY)

Jadon Sancho

sancho-base-card-fut-potm

Another Dortmund player who's provided an impressive return from the wing, Jadon Sancho has had a great month as Dortmund took nine out of 12 points in December. The young Englishman achieved a huge four goals and three assists across just four games!

Timo Werner

werner-base-card-fut-potm

Timo Werner is the second top goal scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 18 goals in 17 games. Five of these goals came in December and the German even got himself an assist, as Leipzig pushed on at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Vote Now Open

So there you have it - six nominees for Bundesliga Player of December 2019, but who do you think should win it?

fut-20-potm-december-bundesliga

DOWN TO YOU: You can now vote for your Bundesliga December Player of the Month

Follow this link to vote for your December Player of the Month and let us know who you go for in the comments below!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Bundesliga Ratings Refresh Predictions

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy