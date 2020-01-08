BREAKING* FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) December Nominees Announced

We're now well and truly in to 2020, but let's not forget about the Bundesliga action from the final month of 2019.

December saw Bayern Muncih attempt to regain some ground after a poor start to the season, but unable to reach the top two German sides of RB Leipzig and Monchengladbach.

After four weeks of tantalising football, EA have announced that there are six nominees for the Bundesliga December Player of the Month award - keep reading to find out who.

Philippe Coutinho

Bayern have achieved three wins out of four in December. They lost a huge clash to Monchengladbach, but also smashed Werder Bremen 6-1. Coutinho scored a hat-trick and made two assists in the game momentous victory and is likely the reason for his nomination.

Filip Kostic

The nomination of Filip Kostic is a little baffling. The left winger did play every minute of the five Frankfurt games in December, making two assists - however, Frankfurt drew one and lost the other four Bundesliga match ups last month. An interesting inclusion...

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - La Liga Ratings Refresh Predictions

Philipp Max

The third variation of 'Philip' on this list, and we're starting to wonder if that's the primary qualification to be nominated. To be fair, Philipp Max has had a stormer of a month, providing four goals and an assist from the left back position - not bad at all!

Marco Reus

Marco Reus missed out on the last game of December after suffering an injury - however, before that he scored three goals and made three assists in three games. A very impressive output which is well worthy of a nomination.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL Players & Info on Team of the Year (TOTY)

Jadon Sancho

Another Dortmund player who's provided an impressive return from the wing, Jadon Sancho has had a great month as Dortmund took nine out of 12 points in December. The young Englishman achieved a huge four goals and three assists across just four games!

Timo Werner

Timo Werner is the second top goal scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 18 goals in 17 games. Five of these goals came in December and the German even got himself an assist, as Leipzig pushed on at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Vote Now Open

So there you have it - six nominees for Bundesliga Player of December 2019, but who do you think should win it?

DOWN TO YOU: You can now vote for your Bundesliga December Player of the Month

Follow this link to vote for your December Player of the Month and let us know who you go for in the comments below!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Bundesliga Ratings Refresh Predictions