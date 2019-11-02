FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: 300k Super Team - Sanchez, Fekir, Dembele & more

A strong, fast, well rounded FUT team is more important than ever.

Of course, unless you are purchasing pack after pack, you are always going to struggle to build that perfect Ultimate Team on FIFA 20.

A 300,000 coin team is expensive but should be achievable for players who are serious with the online game.

We build you a solid 300k squad that will take your game to the next level and qualify for the Weekend League.

Formation

The 4-3-3 formation offers the best chemistry and ﬂexibility when building squads with multiple leagues and nations.

We then switch to 4-2-3-1 in-game, so head down towards the end of this page to see what adjustments we make.

Hugo Lloris (OVR 88)

Age: 32

Position: GK

Club: Tottenham

Country: France

Best stats: 91 GK Reﬂexes, 86 reactions, 84 GK Positioning

Cost: 21k PS4 / 22k Xbox One

Hugo Lloris is currently one of the best goalkeepers in the game, and for only 20,000 coins is an absolute steal.

Quick, tall and affordable, the big Frenchman offers reliability, as well as chemistry for our hybrid back four.

Nelson Semedo (OVR 82)

Age: 25

Position: RB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 91 acceleration, 91 stamina, 88 agility

Cost: 43k PS4 / 31k Xbox One

Nelson Semedo has, hands down, one of the best base gold cards in the game for a right-back and fits this year’s meta perfectly.

The Portuguese will outpace almost any winger that threatens his wing, and with a 81 standing tackling, they deﬁnitely will not get past him easily. 31,000 coins very well spent.

Davinson Sanchez (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: Tottenham

Country: Colombia

Best stats: 87 aggression, 86 sliding tackle, 84 standing tackle

Cost: 27k PS4 / 18k Xbox One

Sanchez is a no-frills defender that offers strength, pace and reliability. He may be the slight chink in our armour due to a lack of links around him, but other areas of the pitch cover up for this.

His strong link with Lloris ensures chemistry at the back, and Sanchez's 82 interceptions mean he will be a problem for players who try to play through-balls behind your defence.

Lucas Hernandez (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Best stats: 86 sliding tackle, 86 aggression, 85 jumping

Cost: 33k PS4 / 23k Xbox One

Lucas Hernandez is considered one of the most over-powered centre backs in the game. You will ﬁnd this guy in many pro FIFA players’ teams, and at only 30,000 coins he is a must have.

His high 83 stamina and 83 sprint speed mean that you will have no problem to chasing down anyone who gets in behind your back line.

Jerome Roussillon (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Position: LB

Club: Wolfsburg

Country: France

Best stats: 90 sprint speed, 87 acceleration, 85 crossing

Cost: 11k PS4 / 8k Xbox One

By now you have probably seen Jerome Roussillon line up against you in FIFA 20. He is a total all-rounder, with impressive stats in almost every department.

The Frenchman will tear up the wing in attack and will be back in position in time for the counter. At 9,000 coins, an absolute no-brainer.

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 85)

Age: 22

Position: CM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Netherlands

Best stats: 90 composure, 90 short passing, 89 ball control

Cost: 50k PS4 / 38k Xbox One

Frenkie De Jong is a Rolls Royce midﬁelder. Defensively solid, fast, and with incredibly high passing stats, the young Dutchman partners Sissoko to form the spine of this team.

He is 52,000 coins for a reason. He’s that good. If you're feeling rich, move for his Ones to Watch card, which is currently at 86, costing aroung 260,000 coins on both consoles.

Moussa Sissoko (OVR 81)

Age: 30

Position: CM

Club: Tottenham

Country: France

Best stats: 91 stamina, 90 strength, 85 sprint speed

Cost: 38k PS4 / 18k Xbox One

Not much needs to be said about Moussa Sissoko. He is one of the most well-rounded CM cards in the game, offering support both offensively and defensively to your team.

The Spurs man will chase down defenders as easily as he will carry the ball forward to create attacks. His defensive stats are misleading, due to his abundance of pace and physicality. A reduced Ruud Gullit (OVR 93, 90, 86) for only 28,000 coins? Yes, please.

Nabil Fekir (OVR 84)

Age: 26

Position: CAM

Club: Real Betis

Country: France

Best stats: 91 balance, 90 dribbling, 89 composure

Cost: 2.7k PS4 / 2.2k Xbox One

Nabil Fekir is a massively underrated card. You can pick him up right now for only 3,000 coins, but you could argue he is worth 10 times the price.

Incredible dribbling stats combined with strong passing, shooting and four star skills, make for a dangerously effective central attacking midﬁelder.

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 84)

Age: 22

Position: RW

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 89 agility

Cost: 44k PS4 / 29k Xbox One

Ousmane Dembele is utterly fantastic. His five-star skills and five-star dribbling tell you everything you need to know. He can drag a defenders either way, and if he gets past them, they aren't catching the Barca youngster.

For less than 45,000 coins, Dembele will be your new favourite player in no time. An absolute baller.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 83)

Age: 29

Position: ST

Club: AS Monaco

Country: France

Best stats: 90 agility, 89 balance, 89 positioning

Cost: 12k PS4 / 8k Xbox One

The spearhead of your new squad, Ben Yedder is simply fantastic. An overall rating of 83 simply does not do him justice. His four-star skills and a five-star weak foot mean he is dangerous both in and outside the box, and will give your opponent a headache from the ﬁrst minute to the last.

Slap a Hawk chemistry style on him to boost his pace, shooting and physicality and you have one of the best striker cards in the game on your team.

Kingsley Coman (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Position: LM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 87 dribbling

Cost: 5.2k PS4 / 5k Xbox One

At only 5,000 coins, Kingsley Coman is dangerously pacy winger that can cut inside or hug the touch line. His four-star skills and 88 agility give him everything you need to make a fool of your opponent with the drop of a shoulder.

If budget allows, he can be upgraded to Anthony Martial (OVR 83) for 30,000 coins on PS4 and 24,000 on Xbox One, without affecting the team’s chemistry.

The full lineup

IN FORMATION: Line up with a 4-3-3 to ensure maximum chemistry

Once the game has started switch to a 4-2-3-1 with Moussa Sissoko and Frenkie de Jong in the defensive midfield positions.

Nabil Fekir takes the central attacking midfield role, with Kinglsey Coman on the left and Ousmane Dembele on the right.

For the best results, make sure you have your back four and both CDMs set to ‘Stay Back While Attacking’, and your striker set to ‘Get In Behind’.

The quickest way to get this set up is with your pre-set gameplans, meaning you can quickly shuffle into this system with the various instructions by pressing the D-pad right or left into 'attacking' or 'defensive'.

RESHUFFLE: Switch to a 4-2-3-1 to get the most out of these players

If you really want to push the boat out and make take this team to the next level, complete this season’s Icon FUT Swaps and exchange your tokens for the one and only Rio Ferdinand (OVR 85).

He will slot into this team perfectly to replace Davinson Sanchez - creating better chemistry links with Nelson Semedo, Lucas Hernandez and Frenkie de Jong.

And there you have it. Under 300,000 coins, fast, strong, and a lot of fun to play with.

Good luck in the Weekend League.

