FIFA 20 UCL Moments: Release date, explained, Reddit predictions & more

Last year we saw the first-ever set of UCL moments cards, as a new line of SBC Ultimate Team cards came to FIFA 19.

It was around this time last year that these special cards were released, so with that in mind keep reading to find out everything you need to know about them.

Release Date

Last year's UCL Moments cards came out around early March.

As a result, we expect FIFA 20's UCL Moments to be released around a similar time (in a few weeks).

UCL Moments Explained

These permanently boosted cards are created to commemorate a specific moment in which the player excelled in a past Champions League tournament.

For example, last year Karim Benzema received a 90 rated UCL Moments card for his amazing goal in the 2012/13 Champions League group stage.

If the promo is the same as last year, these cards will be available to earn through completing SBCs, for a limited time.

Reddit Predictions

One Reddit user has posted on the FIFA sub-Reddit with their predictions of who they would like to see feature in this year's UCL Moments promo.

As you can see these predictions are based off last year's Champions League tournament (2018/19), which has to be one of the most memorable to date.

Although the Reddit user doesn't specify, the moments these cards would commemorate would likely be:

Corner taken quickly, ORIGI! (Origi's goal vs Barcelona)

Lucas Moura's last-second semi-final winner vs Ajax

Dusan Tadic's insane performance at the Bernabeu

Donny van de Beek's deadlock-breaking goal vs Tottenham

As you can see, this promo can lead to some insane-looking cards, hence the hype surrounding them.

Bookmark this page as we will update it with every bit of UCL Moments news, as and when it drops.

