FIFA 20 TOTW 18: Record Breaker Aguero available in Ultimate Team packs

EA Sports have revealed FIFA 20’s Team of the Week 18, and it’s no surprise who the big name is.

After scoring a hat-trick against Aston Villa at the weekend, Sergio Aguero has become the top-scoring foreign player in Premier League history, as well as the man with the most hat-tricks in the competition.

91-rated Record Breaker Aguero

It’s a remarkable card for Sergio Aguero, as the Argentine becomes just the first player on FIFA 20 to become a Record Breaker.

Four players earned the lucrative cards on FIFA 19 last year:

Chris Wondolowski (OVR 70 – RB 82) became the MLS all-time top scorer with 148 goals

Shane Long (OVR 74 – RB 83) scored the quickest goal in Premier League history

Robert Skov (OVR 75 – RB 86) scored the most goals in a Danish top-flight season with 29 goals

Abderrazak Hamdallah (OVR 74 – RB 87) picked up the most strikes in a Saudi league also with 29.

Other players in Team of the Week 18

Aguero isn’t the only big name in TOTW 18, with the striker joined by Manchester City teammate Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian scored twice in the 6-1 win over Villa, as well as providing an assist for Aguero’s hat-trick goal.

Staying in the Premier League, Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United’s form continued with a double in the 4-0 win over strugglers Norwich.

One for the goalkeepers now, as Inter Milan’s Samir Handanovic saved a penalty in Inter Milan’s 1-1 draw with free-scoring Atalanta.

There’s no stopping the heavily sought after Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese scoring two goals in Sporting Lisbon’s 3-1 win over Vitoria Setubal.

TOTW 18 in full

There are also in-form cards for Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, with his position moving to left back, as well as Torino hard man Nicolas Nkoulou.

EA Sports have announced that Headliners will be making a return to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Get ready for some incredible live FUT items arriving in the coming days!

What are Headliners?

First introduced on FIFA 19, Headliners are a special line of Ultimate Team cards.

These players operate similarly to Ones to Watch, but for Headliners, players will always remain one overall point higher than their latest in-form card.

These are known as “live” cards, and last year saw Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reach an 88 OVR and teammate Paul Pogba going as high as 92.

Most of these players will be released into packs, with others, much like FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUTMAS, available via SBC.

FUT 20 Headliners Predictions

EA tends to go with players who have had a good first half of the season, so we would expect some of the following players to be selected as Headliners.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 – Headliners 90)

Ciro Immobile is the only player to have picked up three in-form cards so far on FIFA 20. It wouldn’t be a surprise for him to be selected as Headliner at this point.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – Headliners 95)

Many FIFA fans would love to see Kevin De Bruyne pick up a deserved in-form thanks to his thrilling start to the season.

The only thing that could stand in his way is how high is OVR rating is, leaving not a huge amount for growth.