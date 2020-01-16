FIFA 20 Headliners: Predictions, SBCs, release date & more - De Bruyne, Vardy, Lewandowski & more

Some exciting news broke in the FIFA world recently - EA are bringing back Headliners to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team!

Headliners first appeared in FIFA 19 as a special line of FUT cards.

They operate similarly to Ones to Watch cards, except with Headliners, the player's rating will always remain one point higher than their latest in-form card.

Most of these cards will be available in packs, with others released via SBCs - we expect them to launch in the coming days.

Keep reading, as RealSport brings you 10 predictions for this year's Headliners.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – Headliners 95)

Many FIFA fans would love to see Kevin De Bruyne pick up one of these special cards - with seven goals and 15 assists in the Premier League this season, the Belgian has marked himself as one of the best in the world.

The only thing that could stand in his way is how high is OVR rating is, which doesn't leave much room for future growth.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – Headliners 92)

This man just loves goals. Robert Lewandowski already has two in-form cards so far in FIFA 20, with the Pole just one goal behind Ciro Immobile in the European Golden Boot standings.

It's fair to say that if this man got a Headliners card, he'll be unstoppable in front of goal.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 – Headliners 90)

Ciro Immobile is the only player to have picked up three in-form cards so far on FIFA 20. It wouldn't be a surprise for him to be selected as Headliner at this point.

23 goals and five assists across all competitions this season - his stats speak for themselves.

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 - Headliners 88)

Immobile has been sensational this season, but he owes a lot of his success to Luis Alberto. The midfielder has racked up 12 assists in the Serie A this season and has already been awarded two in-form cards!

Due to this, an Alberto Headliner would be instantly propelled to 88 overall.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 - Headliners 87)

Timo Werner is still just 23 years old, but he's playing like a striker in his prime. 18 goals and six assists in just 17 Bundesliga games demonstrates his talent.

As a result he's already earned two in-form cards, so a Headliners card is a definite possibility.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 81 - Headliners 87)

Gerard Moreno has had a strong start to the season, with eight goals and three assists from the right wing. However, these stats don't fully reflect how good the Spaniard has been, having already been given two in-forms.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 82 - Headliners 85)

Jamie Vardy is the Premier League's leading goalscorer with 17 goals and 20 games this season. As a result, the Englishman has one in-form and one POTM card.

After the popularity of his POTM card, a Headliners card would come as no surprise.

Lautaro Martinez (OVR 81 - Headliners 85)

Lautaro Martinez has formed a deadly partnership with ex-Man United man, Romelu Lukaku, this season as they have fired Inter to the top of the table.

Martinez has a return of 10 goals and three assists in the Serie A this season, earning himself an in-form.

Tammy Abraham (OVR 76 - Headliners 85)

Having played in all 21 of Chelsea’s Premier League games, contributing 13 goals and three assists, Tammy Abraham is worthy of a rating boost.

The young Englishman has already been awarded with two in-form cards, so a Headliners card could be on the way.

Adama Traore (OVR 74 - Headliners 84)

Adama Traore has made a name for himself utilising his immense speed and strength to beat players, most recently completing a record breaking 15 take-ons in Wolves clash against Watford.

As a result, he has two in-form cards on FIFA 20, and is a hot favourite to receive a Headliners card.

