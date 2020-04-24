FIFA 20: TOTSSF Thuram & Toney Season Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

There’s not one, but two TOTS players that you can go pick up for free. Here’s what you need to do!

FIFA 20 TOTS has begun and with it, comes a new set of objectives players to unlock.

Not one, but two TOTS’ have dropped today, both the Community – as voted for by FIFA fans – and the EFL have arrived in game.

There are two new players who you can go and pick up for free through the Season Objectives. Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and Peterborough united striker Ivan Toney.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two powerhouse forwards.

How to unlock TOTSSF Thuram

There are four objectives that need to be completed in order to unlock the French striker. They are as follows:

Scoring Strength – Score 2 goals in 2 seperate Rivals matches using players with min. 85 PHY

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Creative Crosser – Assist with a Cross in 2 seperate Rivals matches using Bundesliga players

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Finesse Finisher – Score a Finesse goal in 5 seperate Rivals matches using Bundesliga Forwards

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Terrific Thuram – Score and Assist in 6 seperate Rivals wins using French players

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

TOTSSF Thuram In-Game Stats

How to unlock TOTSSF Toney

There are also four objectives to complete in order to unlock TOTSSF Toney. These are focusing on the offline mode Squad Battles rather than Rivals. They are as follows:

EFL Excellence – Score in 4 seperate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using at least 1 playre from each EFL legaue in your starting squad: Championship, League One, League Two

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Give and Get Goals – Assist and Score in 3 seperate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using EFL League One Players

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Through Toney – Assist 2 goals with Through Balls in 3 seperate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using English players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

The Posh Precision – Score a Finesse goal in 5 seperate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 85 PAC

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

TOTSSF Toney In-Game Stats

Worth the grind?

100%.

Both of these cards look very good, particualrly Thuram and given that he is a perfect combination for a hybrid team (French/Bundeliga or Ligue 1/Bundesliga) it makes him all the more appealing.

Toney is also a very nice card that isn’t difficult to pick up at all. The fact that he is English playing in League One makes him less appealing for those looking to use these cards in their starting squad, but he will make a great super sub nonetheless.

Both players will be avalaible via the Season Objectives for a week. Given that you’re probably stuck in self isolation, what’s your excuse?