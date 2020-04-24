FIFA 20: Community TOTSSF Mauro Icardi SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The PSG forward has had an exceptional season to date and now he’s been rewarded in FUT.

Team of the Season (so far) is here!

Both the Community TOTSSF – as voted for by FIFA players across the world – and the EFL TOTSSF have been released tonight and there are some very good looking cards.

One man who didn’t quite make the Community TOTSSF was PSG’s Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi. However fear not, as you can go and unlock him via the SBC market.

Here is everything you need to know in order to get Icardi in your Ultimate Team!

This TOTSSF Mauro Icardi SBC will run for four days, expiring on Tuesday, April 28.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There is just one squad that needs to be submitted in order to unlock this Mauro Icardi card. The requirements are as follows:

Mauro Icardi

Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Exactly 11 players in the squad

TOTAL COST: 174.1k PS4 / 171.3k Xbox One

You can find the solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

TOTSSF Icardi In-Game Stats

Worth it?

This isn’t a bad card by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s not great.

His 97 finishing and 99 positioning is incredible and with 90-rated composure he’s sure to keep his cool when in one-on-one. His 90-rated pace is a serious boost to his base card as is his 88-rated dribbling.

His 3* skills and 4* weak foot are both a little dissapointing. You’d be hoping for minimum 4*/5* from a TOTSSF card, and his L/M workrates aren’t great either.

He’s not massively expensive for a 90 OVR TOTS card, but we’d probably steer clear of this one, there will undoubtedbly be better SBC’s to come.