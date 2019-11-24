FIFA 20: Top 10 English Players to buy in Career Mode and Ultimate Team – Kane, Sterling, Sancho & more

The current England squad is packed with young talent, here
we look at the best English players on FIFA 20.
The players on this list are the best English players
available on FIFA 20 Career Mode and Ultimate Team.
To be selected as one of the top English players, each player must be rated 80 OVR or higher at the start of the game.
Harry Kane (OVR 89 - POT 91)
Age: 25
Position(s): ST
Club: Country: England
Value: £74.7 million (£143.8 million release clause)
Wage: £198,000 a week
FUT Price: 26,750 PS4 / 28,000 Xbox One
England’s golden boy Harry Kane is a goal machine. The Spurs
striker recently become the first English player to score in every match during
a qualification campaign. Under new boss Jose Mourinho, can Kane fire Spurs up
the Premier League?
Kane boasts a phenomenal 94 Finishing attribute making him lethal anywhere around the goal. His 84 Strength allows him to compete with the strongest defenders while his 87 Stamina make him capable of playing week in week out. He won’t break the bank on FUT - however, he could cost over £100 million on Career Mode.
Raheem Sterling (OVR 88 - POT 91)
Age: 24
Position(s): RW, LW
Club: Country: England
Value: £74.3 million (£142.9 million release clause)
Wage: £239,000 a week
FUT Price: 96,000 PS4 / 94,000 Xbox One
At times a controversial figure, Raheem Sterling has
blossomed under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola. Sterling goal and assist output
has dramatically increased in the last couple of seasons as he has established
himself as one of the best players in the world.
Lightning pace is Sterling’s main asset, particularly his 96 Acceleration which takes him past defenders with ease. His 89 Dribbling coupled with his excellent movement attributes give him the ability to slalom through defences. Sterling is popular but expensive on both Career Mode and FUT.
Kyle Walker (OVR 84 - POT 84)
Age: 29
Position(s): RB
Club: Country: England
Value: £23 million (£42.5 million release clause)
Wage: £149,000 a week
FUT Price: 51,500 PS4 / 41,000 Xbox One
Recently dropped by Gareth Southgate, Kyle Walker is still a
key player at Manchester City. Walker’s athleticism down the right-hand side
and his versatility across the back line make him a valuable player to have in
the squad.
Walker can run all day with his 89 Stamina rating, while his 94 Sprint Speed poses a threat on the front foot. The Man City full back can cost upwards of 50,000 coins on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but his age makes him reasonably priced on Career Mode.
Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 - POT 92)
Age: 19
Position(s): RM, LM
Club: Country: England
Value: £40.1 million (£74.1 million release clause)
Wage: £55,000 a week
FUT Price: 4,900 PS4 / 5,500 Xbox One
Jadon Sancho is one of England’s brightest talents. One of several
youngsters who have made the move to Germany to get game time, Sancho’s move to
Dortmund has been a huge success. An established member of Southgate’s squad,
the sky is the limit for the 19-year-old.
Five-star skills, 92 Dribbling and 88 Pace make Sancho a nightmare for opposition defenders. His 92 Potential will interest managers on Career Mode but snap him up before his transfer value goes through the roof!
Dele Alli (OVR 84 - POT 88)
Age: 23
Position(s): CAM, CM
Club: Country: England
Value: £31.3 million (£59.8 million release clause)
Wage: £95,000 a week
FUT Price: 4,400 PS4 / 6,300 Xbox One
Dele Alli’s form has taken a dip over the last year, much
like Spurs’. One of Mourinho’s biggest challenges will be to get Alli back to
his best as he can be a gamechanger for the North London club.
Attacking midfielder Alli provides a goal threat from midfield, 82 Finishing, 83 Heading Accuracy and 88 Positioning ensure he contributes goals in the final third. His physique and 83 Dribbling also make him a handful for defenders when running with the ball too.
Jordan Henderson (OVR 83 - POT 83)
Age: 29
Position(s): CDM, CM
Club: Country: England
Value: £19.8 million (£36.6 million release clause)
Wage: £104,000 a week
FUT Price: 2,400 PS4 / 3,300 Xbox One
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is the engine room of
the Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten side this season. The former Sunderland man doesn’t
always get the credit he deserves but he remains a key player for the Reds.
High defensive and attacking work rates coupled with 90 Stamina mean Henderson covers every blade of grass. Henderson’s distribution can go unnoticed; however, 82 Crossing and 84 Short Passing means he rarely loses the ball. For just 3,000 coins, the Liverpool captain can be an astute signing on Ultimate Team.
John Stones (OVR 83 - POT 87)
Age: 25
Position(s): CB
Club: Country: England
Value: £27 million (£52 million release clause)
Wage: £126,000 a week
FUT Price: 4,400 PS4 / 5,200 Xbox One
John Stones is yet to reach the heights expected of him when
he joined Man City from Everton for £50 million in 2016. Injuries and
inconsistency have blighted his time in Manchester although he played a major
role in England’s run to the World Cup semi-final in 2018.
Not the most physically imposing centre back, Stones is comfortable on the ball with 80 Ball Control and 82 Short Passing. With 85 Standing Tackle and 85 Defensive Awareness, Stones reads the game well and can be a bargain for just 4,400 coins, or around £30 million on Career Mode.
Jordan Pickford (OVR 83 - POT 86)
Age: 25
Position(s): GK
Club: Country: England
Value: £21.6 million (£42.7 million release clause)
Wage: £70,000 a week
FUT Price: 2,200 PS4 / 2,500 Xbox One
Current England number one Jordan Pickford became a national
hero when he saved Carlos Bacca’s penalty to send England through to the World
Cup Quarterfinals. Pickford’s distribution is a key part of his game as he can
start counter attacks from deep inside his own half.
Pickford’s 87 Kicking show his quality distribution and his 86 Reflexes make him capable of saves other keepers can only dream of. Pickford is the highest rated English GK on FIFA 20 and is available for just 2,200 coins on FUT.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 - POT 89)
Age: 20
Position(s): RB
Club: Country: England
Value: £28.8 million (£59 million release clause)
Wage: £70,000 a week
FUT Price: 5,800 PS4 / 8,900 Xbox One
A superstar in the making, Trent Alexander-Arnold is already
one of the best right backs in world football at just 20 years old. His passing
and crossing ability are better than many top-flight midfielders as shown by
his phenomenal assist count over the past two seasons.
88 Crossing and 82 Long Passing illustrate Alexander-Arnold’s excellent passing skills. With 80 Pace and 83 Standing Tackle the 20-year-old is close to the perfect full back. Career Mode managers should look to the Liverpool RB as he can reach 89 OVR and will cost around £40 million.
Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 - POT 88)
Age: 21
Position(s): ST LM
Club: Country: England
Value: £32 million (£63.1 million release clause)
Wage: £113,000 a week
FUT Price: 14,500 PS4 / 13,750 Xbox One
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has excelled since Anthony Martial’s return to the side. It has allowed Rashford to play from the left where his goal record is twice as good than when he plays alone through the middle.
Direct and clinical, Rashford’s 94 Sprint Speed allow him to breeze past defenders. His 81 Finishing means Rashford will score more than he misses while 88 Shot Power gives him a lethal strike from range. Rashford will cost around the £50 million mark on Career Mode but he is worth every penny.
All the best English players on FIFA 20
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Club
|Country
|OVR
|POT
|Value
|Wages
|FUT
|Harry Kane
|ST
|25
|Spurs
|England
|89
|91
|£74.7m
|£198k
|27k/28k
|Raheem Sterling
|LW RW
|24
|Man City
|England
|88
|91
|£74.3m
|£239k
|96k/94k
|Kyle Walker
|RB
|29
|Man City
|England
|84
|84
|£23m
|£149k
|52k/41k
|Jadon Sancho
|RM LM
|19
|Dortmund
|England
|84
|92
|£40.1m
|£55k
|4.9k/5.5k
|Dele Alli
|CAM CM
|23
|Spurs
|England
|84
|88
|£31.3m
|£95k
|4.4k/6.3k
|Jordan Henderson
|CDM CM
|29
|Liverpool
|England
|83
|83
|£19.8m
|£104k
|2.4k/3.3k
|John Stones
|CB
|25
|Man City
|England
|83
|87
|£27m
|£126k
|4.4k/5.2k
|Jordan Pickford
|GK
|25
|Everton
|England
|83
|86
|£21.6m
|£70k
|2.2k/2.5k
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|RB
|20
|Liverpool
|England
|83
|89
|£28.8m
|£70k
|5.8k/8.9k
|Marcus Rashford
|ST LM
|21
|Man Utd
|England
|83
|88
|£32m
|£113k
|15k/14k
|Harry Maguire
|CB
|26
|Man Utd
|England
|82
|85
|£22.1m
|£113k
|1k/1.8k
|Jesse Lingard
|CAM RW
|26
|Man Utd
|England
|82
|82
|£14.4m
|£108k
|850/1.4k
|Jamie Vardy
|ST
|32
|Leicester
|England
|82
|82
|£15.8m
|£104k
|1.4k/1k
|Luke Shaw
|LB
|23
|Man Utd
|England
|81
|84
|£18m
|£87k
|1.5k/1.8k
|James Milner
|CM LB
|33
|Liverpool
|England
|81
|81
|£9.5m
|£95k
|800/800
|Danny Rose
|LB LWB
|28
|Spurs
|England
|80
|80
|£11.3m
|£81k
|1k/1.6k
|Kieran Trippier
|RB RWB
|28
|Atletico Madrid
|England
|80
|81
|£13.5m
|£54k
|850/950
|Harry Winks
|CM CDM
|23
|Spurs
|England
|80
|86
|£18m
|£73k
|750/800
|Tom Heaton
|GK
|33
|Aston Villa
|England
|80
|80
|£7.2m
|£45k
|850/500
|Wayne Rooney
|ST
|33
|DC United
|England
|80
|80
|£8.6m
|£12k
|700/700
|Ben Foster
|GK
|36
|Watford
|England
|80
|80
|£2.2m
|£32k
|550/650
|Chris Smalling
|CB
|29
|Roma*
|England
|80
|80
|£11.3m
|£42k
|800/850
|Callum Wilson
|ST
|27
|Bournemouth
|England
|80
|81
|£15.8m
|£73k
|750/850
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|CM RM
|25
|Liverpool
|England
|80
|83
|£16.7m
|£81k
|850/900
|Michael Keane
|CB
|26
|Everton
|England
|80
|83
|£14.9m
|£72k
|700/850
|Joe Gomez
|CB RB
|22
|Liverpool
|England
|80
|88
|£18m
|£66k
|900/850
