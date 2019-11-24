FIFA 20: Top 10 English Players to buy in Career Mode and Ultimate Team – Kane, Sterling, Sancho & more

The current England squad is packed with young talent, here

we look at the best English players on FIFA 20.

The players on this list are the best English players

available on FIFA 20 Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

To be selected as one of the top English players, each player must be rated 80 OVR or higher at the start of the game.

Harry Kane (OVR 89 - POT 91)

Age: 25

Position(s): ST

Club: Country: England

Value: £74.7 million (£143.8 million release clause)

Wage: £198,000 a week

FUT Price: 26,750 PS4 / 28,000 Xbox One

England’s golden boy Harry Kane is a goal machine. The Spurs

striker recently become the first English player to score in every match during

a qualification campaign. Under new boss Jose Mourinho, can Kane fire Spurs up

the Premier League?

Kane boasts a phenomenal 94 Finishing attribute making him lethal anywhere around the goal. His 84 Strength allows him to compete with the strongest defenders while his 87 Stamina make him capable of playing week in week out. He won’t break the bank on FUT - however, he could cost over £100 million on Career Mode.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 88 - POT 91)

Age: 24

Position(s): RW, LW

Club: Country: England

Value: £74.3 million (£142.9 million release clause)

Wage: £239,000 a week

FUT Price: 96,000 PS4 / 94,000 Xbox One

At times a controversial figure, Raheem Sterling has

blossomed under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola. Sterling goal and assist output

has dramatically increased in the last couple of seasons as he has established

himself as one of the best players in the world.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Virgil van Dijk's squad is insane!

Lightning pace is Sterling’s main asset, particularly his 96 Acceleration which takes him past defenders with ease. His 89 Dribbling coupled with his excellent movement attributes give him the ability to slalom through defences. Sterling is popular but expensive on both Career Mode and FUT.

Kyle Walker (OVR 84 - POT 84)

Age: 29

Position(s): RB

Club: Country: England

Value: £23 million (£42.5 million release clause)

Wage: £149,000 a week

FUT Price: 51,500 PS4 / 41,000 Xbox One

Recently dropped by Gareth Southgate, Kyle Walker is still a

key player at Manchester City. Walker’s athleticism down the right-hand side

and his versatility across the back line make him a valuable player to have in

the squad.

Walker can run all day with his 89 Stamina rating, while his 94 Sprint Speed poses a threat on the front foot. The Man City full back can cost upwards of 50,000 coins on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but his age makes him reasonably priced on Career Mode.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 - POT 92)

Age: 19

Position(s): RM, LM

Club: Country: England

Value: £40.1 million (£74.1 million release clause)

Wage: £55,000 a week

FUT Price: 4,900 PS4 / 5,500 Xbox One

Jadon Sancho is one of England’s brightest talents. One of several

youngsters who have made the move to Germany to get game time, Sancho’s move to

Dortmund has been a huge success. An established member of Southgate’s squad,

the sky is the limit for the 19-year-old.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Patch: New South American Licenses

Five-star skills, 92 Dribbling and 88 Pace make Sancho a nightmare for opposition defenders. His 92 Potential will interest managers on Career Mode but snap him up before his transfer value goes through the roof!

Dele Alli (OVR 84 - POT 88)

Age: 23

Position(s): CAM, CM

Club: Country: England

Value: £31.3 million (£59.8 million release clause)

Wage: £95,000 a week

FUT Price: 4,400 PS4 / 6,300 Xbox One

Dele Alli’s form has taken a dip over the last year, much

like Spurs’. One of Mourinho’s biggest challenges will be to get Alli back to

his best as he can be a gamechanger for the North London club.

Attacking midfielder Alli provides a goal threat from midfield, 82 Finishing, 83 Heading Accuracy and 88 Positioning ensure he contributes goals in the final third. His physique and 83 Dribbling also make him a handful for defenders when running with the ball too.

Jordan Henderson (OVR 83 - POT 83)

Age: 29

Position(s): CDM, CM

Club: Country: England

Value: £19.8 million (£36.6 million release clause)

Wage: £104,000 a week

FUT Price: 2,400 PS4 / 3,300 Xbox One

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is the engine room of

the Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten side this season. The former Sunderland man doesn’t

always get the credit he deserves but he remains a key player for the Reds.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Manchester City - Meet their new eSports signing

High defensive and attacking work rates coupled with 90 Stamina mean Henderson covers every blade of grass. Henderson’s distribution can go unnoticed; however, 82 Crossing and 84 Short Passing means he rarely loses the ball. For just 3,000 coins, the Liverpool captain can be an astute signing on Ultimate Team.

John Stones (OVR 83 - POT 87)

Age: 25

Position(s): CB

Club: Country: England

Value: £27 million (£52 million release clause)

Wage: £126,000 a week

FUT Price: 4,400 PS4 / 5,200 Xbox One

John Stones is yet to reach the heights expected of him when

he joined Man City from Everton for £50 million in 2016. Injuries and

inconsistency have blighted his time in Manchester although he played a major

role in England’s run to the World Cup semi-final in 2018.

Not the most physically imposing centre back, Stones is comfortable on the ball with 80 Ball Control and 82 Short Passing. With 85 Standing Tackle and 85 Defensive Awareness, Stones reads the game well and can be a bargain for just 4,400 coins, or around £30 million on Career Mode.

Jordan Pickford (OVR 83 - POT 86)

Age: 25

Position(s): GK

Club: Country: England

Value: £21.6 million (£42.7 million release clause)

Wage: £70,000 a week

FUT Price: 2,200 PS4 / 2,500 Xbox One

Current England number one Jordan Pickford became a national

hero when he saved Carlos Bacca’s penalty to send England through to the World

Cup Quarterfinals. Pickford’s distribution is a key part of his game as he can

start counter attacks from deep inside his own half.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: The Top 10 CDMs to sign

Pickford’s 87 Kicking show his quality distribution and his 86 Reflexes make him capable of saves other keepers can only dream of. Pickford is the highest rated English GK on FIFA 20 and is available for just 2,200 coins on FUT.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 - POT 89)

Age: 20

Position(s): RB

Club: Country: England

Value: £28.8 million (£59 million release clause)

Wage: £70,000 a week

FUT Price: 5,800 PS4 / 8,900 Xbox One

A superstar in the making, Trent Alexander-Arnold is already

one of the best right backs in world football at just 20 years old. His passing

and crossing ability are better than many top-flight midfielders as shown by

his phenomenal assist count over the past two seasons.

88 Crossing and 82 Long Passing illustrate Alexander-Arnold’s excellent passing skills. With 80 Pace and 83 Standing Tackle the 20-year-old is close to the perfect full back. Career Mode managers should look to the Liverpool RB as he can reach 89 OVR and will cost around £40 million.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 - POT 88)

Age: 21

Position(s): ST LM

Club: Country: England

Value: £32 million (£63.1 million release clause)

Wage: £113,000 a week

FUT Price: 14,500 PS4 / 13,750 Xbox One

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has excelled since Anthony Martial’s return to the side. It has allowed Rashford to play from the left where his goal record is twice as good than when he plays alone through the middle.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - The best skill moves to use according to a pro

Direct and clinical, Rashford’s 94 Sprint Speed allow him to breeze past defenders. His 81 Finishing means Rashford will score more than he misses while 88 Shot Power gives him a lethal strike from range. Rashford will cost around the £50 million mark on Career Mode but he is worth every penny.

All the best English players on FIFA 20

Player Pos Age Club Country OVR POT Value Wages FUT Harry Kane ST 25 Spurs England 89 91 £74.7m £198k 27k/28k Raheem Sterling LW RW 24 Man City England 88 91 £74.3m £239k 96k/94k Kyle Walker RB 29 Man City England 84 84 £23m £149k 52k/41k Jadon Sancho RM LM 19 Dortmund England 84 92 £40.1m £55k 4.9k/5.5k Dele Alli CAM CM 23 Spurs England 84 88 £31.3m £95k 4.4k/6.3k Jordan Henderson CDM CM 29 Liverpool England 83 83 £19.8m £104k 2.4k/3.3k John Stones CB 25 Man City England 83 87 £27m £126k 4.4k/5.2k Jordan Pickford GK 25 Everton England 83 86 £21.6m £70k 2.2k/2.5k Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 20 Liverpool England 83 89 £28.8m £70k 5.8k/8.9k Marcus Rashford ST LM 21 Man Utd England 83 88 £32m £113k 15k/14k Harry Maguire CB 26 Man Utd England 82 85 £22.1m £113k 1k/1.8k Jesse Lingard CAM RW 26 Man Utd England 82 82 £14.4m £108k 850/1.4k Jamie Vardy ST 32 Leicester England 82 82 £15.8m £104k 1.4k/1k Luke Shaw LB 23 Man Utd England 81 84 £18m £87k 1.5k/1.8k James Milner CM LB 33 Liverpool England 81 81 £9.5m £95k 800/800 Danny Rose LB LWB 28 Spurs England 80 80 £11.3m £81k 1k/1.6k Kieran Trippier RB RWB 28 Atletico Madrid England 80 81 £13.5m £54k 850/950 Harry Winks CM CDM 23 Spurs England 80 86 £18m £73k 750/800 Tom Heaton GK 33 Aston Villa England 80 80 £7.2m £45k 850/500 Wayne Rooney ST 33 DC United England 80 80 £8.6m £12k 700/700 Ben Foster GK 36 Watford England 80 80 £2.2m £32k 550/650 Chris Smalling CB 29 Roma* England 80 80 £11.3m £42k 800/850 Callum Wilson ST 27 Bournemouth England 80 81 £15.8m £73k 750/850 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain CM RM 25 Liverpool England 80 83 £16.7m £81k 850/900 Michael Keane CB 26 Everton England 80 83 £14.9m £72k 700/850 Joe Gomez CB RB 22 Liverpool England 80 88 £18m £66k 900/850

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - FUT price increase for Italian Immobile