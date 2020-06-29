FIFA 20: Summer Showdown Phil Foden vs Fabinho – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Prediction, Player Review & more

The second Summer Showdown match up is here and it’s a big one as City take on Liverpool!

Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby was the winner of the inaugural contest as his side saw off the challenge of Jean-Paul Boetius’ Mainz side in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

This week sees Manchester City face off against newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool in the Premier League, and that’s the match in the spotlight for this Summer Showdown.

It’s Phil Foden v Fabinho in this one. Here are all the details to help you make your pick!

The game is on Thursday so you’ll have to make your selection quickly! Both SBC’s will run for just two days, expiring on Wednesday, July 1.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two separate SBC’s – one for Foden and one for Fabinho – you are free to do both if you desire but it’s only the player from the winning side who will see a further upgrade for their card.

Summer Showdown Phil Foden

For the home side it’s English wonderkid Phil Foden. Here are the requirements for his SBC!

Bitter Rivalry

Minimum of one player from Manchester City AND Liverpool

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 48.75k PS4 / 53.15k Xbox One

England

Minimum of one English player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 79k PS4 / 82k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 127.75k PS4 / 135.15k Xbox One

Summer Showdown Fabinho

Meanwhile for Liverpool it’s their Brazilian anchorman Fabinho. Here are the requirements for his SBC.

Bitter Rivalry

Minimum of one player from Manchester City AND Liverpool

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 48.75k PS4 / 53.15k Xbox One

Brazil

Minimum of one Brazilian player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 71.9k PS4 / 75.2k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 135.15k PS4 / 128.35k Xbox One

Who to pick?

This is a tricky one!

In terms of which player is going to be better on FIFA, you’d probably have to edge towards Fabinho given how good he is in game on his base card, let alone a 92-rated (potentially 95-rated) Summer Heat card!

But for Phil, it’s a huge 16-rating jump from his base card and this is also a very nice card. In all honesty it might be worth completing them both based on their base ratings alone, let along with the potential for either to jump up to a 95 if their team wins!

But who will win? It’s a tricky one. Liverpool have been by far the best team in the league this season, taking Manchester City’s title off them at a canter but, Guardiola is a born winner. His side has already won the Carabao Cup and are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and the Champions League as we reach the latter stages of the season.

If you had to press me for a winner – because don’t forget as it’s a league match these sides could draw, which would result in both players jumping from a 92 to a 93 – I would probably just side with Manchester City given that they are at ‘home’ – albeit without any fans.

Either way, they are two very good cards and one is set to become incredible come Thursday night!

