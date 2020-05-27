FIFA 21 Ratings: Bundesliga Predictions – Lewandowski, Kimmich & more

The German top-flight has returned, but who’s impressing enough to see their OVR improve?

The Bundesliga was the first division to return amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, and it’s great to see some football back on the TV!

So who has been impressing as could receive an increase to their rating by the time FIFA 21 rolls around?

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 → 90)

The elite marksman, even at the age of 31 (he’ll be 32 this summer), we expect Robert Lewandowski’s OVR to still increase.

41 goals in 36 appearances this season perhaps makes him the deadliest striker on the planet and it’s time his rating reflected that.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 88 → 88)

He may be 34, but you just can’t fault Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.

Injuries have appeared in recent seasons, but with more appearances this term than in the last four campaigns, he looks to have put those troubles behind him.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 86 → 87)

Bayern and Germany’s captain in waiting, Joshua Kimmich is special.

Still only 25, the utility man returned to central midfield (from right back) this season and has shown true composure in the middle of the park.

Timo Werner (OVR 86 → 86)

Will Timo Werner even be at RB Leipzig next season?

Subject to strong interest from Liverpool, the German striker has bagged 30 goals in 38 games this term, rocketing his price tag.

Thiago (OVR 87 → 86)

A complete midfielder, Thiago perhaps deserves more credit in the Bayern Munich side.

The Spaniard probably doesn’t chip in enough in the final third, with just three goals and two assists in all competitions this term.

Mats Hummels (OVR 87 → 86)

Still a class centre back, it remains a mystery as to why Borussia Dortmund legend Mats Hummels has been axed from the Germany setup.

At 31 years old, there’s still plenty left in the tank for Hummels, who looks to win just one more Bundesliga title with BVB.

Marco Reus (OVR 88 → 86)

Injuries, injuries, injuries. Marco Reus just can’t shake them off.

With young talent emerging everywhere you look at Dortmund, the captain needs to return and galvanise the inexperienced team.

Serge Gnabry (OVR 84 → 85)

When’s Serge Gnabry’s hot, he’s unstoppable.

18 goals and 12 assists this term is a strong return, and FC Holywood will look to him as their main man once Robert Lewandowski moves on.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 → 85)

The same can be said of Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The young Englishman has 31 league goal involvements this season, a total only matched by one Lionel Messi.

Kai Havertz (OVR 84 → 85)

Kai Havertz is moving away from the “emerging” category and is close to becoming a top-class talent.

Aged just 20, the attacking midfielder has 14 goals and eight assists in all competitions and has donned the Leverkusen armband since the Bundesliga resumed.

