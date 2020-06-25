FIFA 20: Summer Heat Roberto Firmino SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The results of the weak foot vote are in. There was only ever going to be one winner!

The results of the weak foot voting are in, and we have a winner!

There’s no surprise twist in store this time as the overwhelming favourite, Roberto Firmino, did indeed come out on top and as a result, has a new boosted card which features 5* weak foot and 5* skill moves!

Here is all the information about the SBC to see whether or not you want the Brazilian forward in your side!

Expiry Date

You’ll be pleased to hear that there is no expiry date on this Firmino card! As long as the FIFA 20 servers are live, you’ll be able to complete this SBC.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are three squads that you’ll have to submit in order to unlock this Firmino card, with the majority focusing on his club career with Liverpool.

The requirements for all three are as follows:

Liverpool

Minimum of one Liverpool player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 110k PS4 / 117k Xbox One

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 154k PS4 / 162k Xbox One

Top Performer

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 150k PS4 / 160k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 414k PS4 / 439k Xbox One

Worth it?

Given that today could be the day that Liverpool win their first Premier League title, it seems apt that their incredible front three is complete on FUT!

Firmino has joined Salah and Mane in the 90+ club with this card, and it’s safe to say, it’s quite decent!

His pace (88 OVR) has seen a big boost. It has gone up 11 ratings from his base card and seven from his best-rated card currently on the market. Given that that was one of the reasons many people avoid Firmino, it’s safe to say that it’s not an issue anymore.

His dribbling (95 OVR) is by far his best stat and features some very high-end in-game stats such as 96 ball control and 96 composure. Adding that 5* weak foot and 5* skills into the mix makes him one of the very best CF’s in FIFA 20.

Not many people play with a CF in the game though, so you may wan’t to either drop him back to CAM or move him forward to a ST. If you opt for the latter, with 92-rated shooting, you shouldn’t have too many issues. His 90-rated passing means he could do a job at CAM too.

He’s one of the more expensive SBC’s we’ve seen of late but, throwing that all important 5* weak foot into the mix makes him good enough to be considered an ‘end game’ player. We’d say he’s worth the coins.