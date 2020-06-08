FIFA 20: ROW TOTSSF Evander Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more

There’s another Brazilian in the Season Objectives and he’s not half bad!

The TOTS promo is gradually coming to an end but not just yet, as the Rest of the World TOTS has dropped.

It features the best performers from those lesser known leagues around the world – inlcuding a 95-rated Mislav Orsic and 94 Jonathan David – as well as a Deniz Undav SBC.

There’s also an Objectives player to get stuck into, and it features yet another Brazilian in the form of FC Midjitjyland central midfielder Evander.

Here is everything you need to know in order to get the Brazilian in your squad.

How to unlock ROW TOTSSF Evander

There’s no change to the number of objectives you have to complete in order to unlock the latest objectives player.

There are four in total and they are as follows:

Danish Delight – Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Danish Superliga players

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack Brazilian Brilliance – Score 5 Finesse goals in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Brazilian players

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack World Class Weak Foot – Assist a goal in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Midfielder with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack Skillful Samba – Score and Assist in 5 Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Brazilian players with min. 4* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the Grind?

Well, given that all the objectives can be done on Squad Battles and that they can theoretically be done in just five games, the question isn’t of if it’s worth your time, but if he’s any good.

The answer to that is a big fat yes. He’s not going to get into anyones starting XI’s (unless your side is either Brazlian or features a plethora of Icons) but the card itself will be incredible off the bench.

Defending is his only base stat that drops below 80 but with 91 shooting, 93 passing and 92 dribbling, you’re going to be playing him as an attacking minded centre midfielder anyway.

Incredibly he also has 5* skills and 4* weak foot as well as the perfect M/M work rates. Some upgrade for a player whos base card is a 71-rated silver!

Given the ability this card has and the ease of the objectives, you’d be daft not to go and do it!

