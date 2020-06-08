FIFA 20: ROW TOTSSF Deniz Undav SBC - Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

You probably thought the Ultimate TOTS would be the last TOTS squad that EA would release this year. You’d be wrong!

EA have just released the ROW TOTSSF which focuses the best of the rest, those players who have performed to a high standard this season in the lesser known leagues across the world.

One of those men is SV Meppen forward Deniz Undav. The German forward notched 15 goals and 13 assists in 29 appearances in the 3. Liga this season and has been rewarded with a TOTSSF SBC card!

Here is all the key information about the SBC, including whether or not you should pick him up yourself.

Expiry Date

This TOTSSF Undav SBC will run for just two days! It will expire on Wednesday, June 10.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Given that he plays in an unattractive league, EA are only asking for one squad in return for this Undav card. The requirements for the squad are as follows:

Deniz Undav

Minimum of one German player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating one 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

TOTAL COST: 90k PS4 / 86k Xbox One

Worth it?

His league is a pain in terms of building him into a squad however, given that he’s German, he’s not unusable.

For those of you with Bundesliga sides he might be worth a look given that he has good pace (94 OVR) which is backed up by 99-rated stamina alongside decent shooting and dribbling stats.

The two most important stats for a forward in terms of shooting are positioning and finishing and Undav is excellent at both with 92 and 94 ratings respectively. In terms of dribbling, 97 agility and 99 balance are both very nice but the German is let down somewhat by his 84 composure.

3* skills aren’t great if you like a skillful forward but his 5* weak foot definitely makes up for it. L/M work rates aren’t the best but they certainly aren’t awful.

It’s not the best SBC, but it’s not the worst etiher. It does provide good value for money for those of you with a Bundesliga side that can fit him in.

