FIFA 20 La Liga POTM January: Three-man shortlist CONFIRMED

Now February has arrived and the winter break is long behind us, things are starting to shape up in Spain's top flight.

Real Madrid sit at the top of the league having won their last four - Barcelona are three points adrift in second, having picked up just seven points from their last four games.

Espanyol, Celta Vigo and Leganes are the three sides currently staring down the barrel of relegation, although Mallorca can count themselves fortunate not to be in the bottom three, clinging on by the skin of their teeth.

La Liga has confirmed their three-man shortlist for Januarys POTM award, but who made the cut?

Thibaut Courtois

The Real Madrid shot-stopper has had his fair share of critics since joining Madrid in the summer of 2018, but his performances as of late have helped propel Los Blancos to the top of the La Liga table.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ratings Refresh Predictions – Alberto, Adama, Haaland & more

He made two appearances in the league in the month of January, keeping a clean sheet in the latter (a 1-0 victory away at Valladolid). Given the fact he is already 88 rated, a POTM card could be very impressive indeed.

David Lopez

The second name in the January shortlist is yet another defensive player, Espanyol centre back David Lopez. The Spaniard helped the leagues bottom side towards an unbeaten month in January as they picked up five points from a possible nine.

The centre back isn’t known for his goals but grabbed two last month - including the opener in the shock 2-2 draw with reigning champions Barcelona.

Sergio Herrera

Not one, but TWO goalkeepers make the three-man shortlist for the La Liga POTM for January, as Osasuna’s Sergio Herrera also features.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Transfers – Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes & moreHerrera featured in all three of his sides league outings in January and only allowed a solitary goal, picking up back-to-back clean sheets against Valladolid and Levante as his side climbed to 11th in the standings.

How to vote

Unfortunately, unlike the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 Player of the Month awards, the La Liga award is not decided via a public vote.

But who would you like to see pick up the award? Let us know below.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Future Stars – every card so far!