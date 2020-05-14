FIFA 20: Player Moments James Maddison SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Leicester star swapped his boots for a pad and proved he’s the real deal on FIFA!

We may be missing football, but at least we’ve had the ePremier League Invitational to keep us somewhat occupied!

The tournament has pitted players and celebrity fans from all 20 Premier League clubs in order to find out who is the FIFA king!

Wolves forward Diogo Jota won the inaugural competition with a stellar display but he couldn’t match his feat at the second time of asking, instead it was Leicester City man James Maddison who took home the crown!

EA have rewarded him with this special card, available via a limited time SBC. Here’s everything you need to know!

This Player Moments James Maddison SBC wont be around for long! It will run for just four days, expiring on Monday, May 18.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are three squads that need completing and submitting in order to unlock the Foxes star. The requirements for all three are as follows:

The Foxes

Minimum of one Leicester City player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 33.8k PS4 / 36.2k Xbox One

The Three Lions

Minimum of one England player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 46.8k PS4 / 48k Xbox One

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 92k PS4 / 96k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 172.6k PS4 / 180k Xbox One

Worth it?

On paper, this looks like quite a decent card.

His 94-passing is going to catch the eye straight of the bat. 96 vision, 95 short passing and 94 free kick accuracy help towards that 94 OVR, whilst 92 crossing is going to come in handy if you’re playing him as a LAM or a RAM.

Champion! James Maddison is quite the FIFA player!

His 90 shooting looks good on paper, however most of that is made up of his 98 shot power and 92 penalties. His finishing on the other hand, is just 86 OVR.

His 89 dribbling is nice, but at this stage of FIFA you’re probably going to want a little higher from your CAM. His 94-rated agility is very nice, as is his 92-rated ball control but the rest of that stats are quite average for a 90 OVR CAM.

4*/4*and H/M work rates are nice for a CAM, but all things considered, this card is not quite at the heights to break into any elite teams at this stage of FIFA. We’d give it a miss.

