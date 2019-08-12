FIFA 20: Liverpool player ratings predictions - Van Dijk, Salah, Mane & more

The European kings will receive quite the upgrade with formidable performances from front to back. Klopp's men will remain a threat heading into the 2019/20 season with the possibilities of adding even more players to bolster their attack.

It will be a challenge to improve their squad with quality across the pitch however a couple of additions may come in to bolster the squad following several departures. The current squad look set for upgrades on FIFA 20, with Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially receiving one of the biggest improvements to his overall (OVR) on the game.

RealSport looks at what the Liverpool lineup could look like next season.

Alisson (OVR 87 - 88)

Position: GK

Age: 26

Country: Brazil

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson received numerous upgrades throughout his impressive first season in England as he brought calm where before there was a calamity. The former Roma man kept a league high 21 clean sheets as Liverpool boasted the strongest defensive record in the league. Expect to see the 26-year-old join the very best with an 88 OVR on FIFA 20.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 78 - 84)

Positions: RB, RWB

Age: 20

Country: England

A consistent performer having progressed through the youth ranks, it is a matter of time before Alexander-Arnold establishes himself as England’s first choice right-back. The youngest player to have played in two consecutive Champions League Finals, Liverpool’s young defender should be considered as one of the best in his position in the world with his crossing ability unparalleled. Alexander-Arnold should join the likes of Kyle Walker and Sergi Roberto on 84 OVR.

Joe Gomez (OVR 76 - 80)

Positions: CB, RB

Age: 22

Country: England

Despite a severe injury disrupting his progress this season, Gomez displayed his ability in the first half of the season as he forged a solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk. Although not the highest rated of the other centre backs in the squad On FIFA 19, it is likely that Gomez will start the season alongside Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence. Gomez will see an improvement from his 78 overall and would probably have seen a bigger increase if it wasn't for his injury.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 88 - 90)

Position: CB

Age: 27

Country: Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk was in imperious form throughout 2018/19, form which has seen him listed as odds-on favorite for the Balon D’or this year. A giant in central defence, Van Dijk’s physical prowess, mobility and calmness have made him a fan favourite in both real life and on FIFA 19. The Netherlands international will be ranked among the best players on FIFA 20 so don’t be surprised if he breaches the 90 OVR mark.

Andy Robertson (OVR 83 - 86)

Position: LB

Age: 25

Country: Scotland

Since joining Liverpool, Andy Robertson has excelled as part of the best defence in the Premier League. Robertson also contributes at the other end, registering 11 assists from left-back as both him and Alexander-Arnold provide width when the Reds attack. Robertson is another who has established himself as one of the best in the world and should see his OVR reflect that on FIFA 20, with a rise to 86 not out of the question.

Fabinho (OVR 85 - 85)

Position: CDM

Age: 25

Country: Brazil

An understated midfielder, Fabinho was another player who enjoyed a consistent 2018/19 once he broke into the starting XI. Defensively astute and calm on the ball, the 25-year-old brought a sturdiness to Liverpool’s midfield this season. His 85 overall is unlikely to change on FIFA 20 as it already makes him one of the top defensive midfielders on the game.

Jordan Henderson (OVR 82 - 83)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 28

Country: England

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson makes a huge difference to the team when he plays. His all-action style and competitive nature compliment the quality in front of him, allowing them to express themselves as he excels in the unglamorous side of football. The hard-working midfielder could receive a small improvement to his 82 overall from FIFA 19 following his side’s Champions League triumph. With Fabinho shining as the defensive midfielder halfway through the season, Henderson moved into a more box-to-box role in central midfield to display his work rate.

Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 82 - 83)

Position: CM

Age: 28

Country: Netherlands

Another fan favourite and hero of the miraculous semi-final win over Barcelona, Georginio Wijnaldum is a mobile and athletic central midfielder with the ability of breaking into the box. Tidy on the ball, the 28-year-old is understated on the pitch and keeps things ticking for Liverpool. His 82 OVR won’t improve hugely much on FIFA 20 but he remains a key part of the midfield, especially as Naby Keita is yet to fulfil his potential on Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 88 - 89)

Positions: RW, ST

Age: 26

Country: Egypt

Another fruitful season for Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah yielded 22 league goals. Although not the return of the previous campaign, he proved he was not a one season wonder and warranted his place among FIFA’s elite players. Unlikely to improve from his 88 overall but it could sneak up by one, and Salah will yet again be a lethal weapon on FIFA 20.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 86 - 85)

Positions: CF, ST, CAM

Age: 27

Country: Brazil

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino is often outshone by his attacking partners; however, his contribution should not be underestimated. Firmino often links the attacks together, allowing both Salah and Sadio Mane to run riot down the flanks. Injury and a dip in form towards the end of the season may see Firmino’s OVR follow suit, although the 27-year-old will still be a top forward on FIFA 20.

Sadio Mane (OVR 86 - 88)

Position: LW, RW

Age: 27

Country: Senegal

Sadio Mane was part of the all-African trio that shared this season’s Golden Boot. Along with Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Senegalese star scored 22 goals and fired his team to within a point of the title. Mane is likely to see his overall creep up to 88 as he continues to cause problems for all defenders he encounters with his pace and energy.

On the Bench

Adrian (OVR 77 - 77) Has joined the reds as a back-up to Alisson in case of injuries.

Joel Matip has been hit and miss during his time with the Reds so his 81 rating should remain, with the centre back getting the nod to start in the Champions League final.

It remains to be seen what role James Milner will play next season, but the 33-year-old's experience will still be valuable to the squad in what is likely to be his final year at the club. There is no reason for his 81 overall to drop for their Mr. Versatile.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be like a new signing following his return from injury, so expect his 80 OVR to stay put. Naby Keita, however, is likely to see a hit to his 83 overall on FIFA 20, after failing to settle on Merseyside.

Xherdan Shaqiri was a good impact option for Liverpool this season, but hasn't done enough to see his 81 OVR improve.

Divock Origi certified his role above the departing Daniel Sturridge as Liverpool's backup striker, and after a series of clutch performances this season, his 77 overall deserves to rise to 79.

Likely to be in the reserves, Dejan Lovren has been linked with a move to AC Milan, but should he stay, his overall should remain around his 81 OVR mark.

Players such as Adam Lallana (OVR 81) and the on-loan Nathaniel Clyne (OVR 80) look set to be leave the Champions League winners this summer, but should they stay expect their overalls to drop below 80.

The opportunity could be there for Liverpool youngsters Rhian Brewster (OVR 62) and Harry Wilson (OVR 70 - on loan at Derby) to get their chance in front of the Kop, Brewster is yet to make his debut for the club so don't expect much increase, but Wilson looks set to be in the Premier League next season, whether it be with Liverpool or elsewhere. His rating could rise to around 75.

Liverpool FIFA 20 predicted lineup

