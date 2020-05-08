FIFA 20: La Liga TOTS So Far COUNTDOWN – Release date, Time, card predictions, ratings, Loading Screen & more

It has been revealed that the La Liga Team of the Season (So Far) is on the way as the latest squad in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promo.

Here's everything you need to know about the La Liga TOTSSF that's about to drop!

Release Date

We had expected the Bundesliga team to drop, but instead the La Liga TOTS will arrive on Friday, 8 May 2020.

This will be at 1pm ET/ 6pm BST.

La Liga TOTSSF Predictions

Featuring two of the world's finest clubs in the world in Real Madrid and Barcelona, expect the La Liga side to be stacked with talent.

Here's just a few names who we think could feature.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – TOTS 99)

Not much that needs to be said here, it’s Lionel Messi. Most goals, most assists, most MOTM awards, 99 OVR – no brainer.

Jan Oblak (OVR 91 – TOTS 97)

Being possibly the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment, with 11 clean sheets in La Liga and only 21 goals conceded, Oblak is a certainty for this years’ TOTS squad.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 – TOTS 97)

With 13 clean sheets this season, and a number of goals to his name, Sergio Ramos is set for yet another TOTS card in FIFA 20.

La Liga TOTSSF Loading Screen

Eagle-eyed viewers on Reddit saw the loading screen that came up 24 hours ahead of the drop, with it revealing the La Liga division and some hints at some players.

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE – Who could these three players be?

In the middle, we have a 97 rated player with 95 pace and 93 physicality. We think this could actually be a centre back and be Real Madrid rock Raphael Varane.

On the left there is a Frenchman with 97 dribbling and 96 shooting – this should be another Real Galactico in the form of Karim Benzema.

Lastly on the right-hand side, there is just stats of 87 pace, 97 passing and 97 dribbling. This could be a range of players, but we have a feeling it might be Barca maestro Frenkie de Jong.

