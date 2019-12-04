FIFA 20: La Liga Santander Player of the Month Prediction November (POTM) - Messi, Modric, Benzema & more

The tussle for the number one spot in Spain is well and truly underway, with Barcelonas superior goal difference over rivals Real Madrid mean they top the table as November draws to an end.

Sevilla have continued their fine start to the season to remain in third with Real Sociedad completing the top four.

At the other end of the table, Leganes sit bottom with just a solitary win and six points from their opening 15 games.

Here is our list for the five nominations for the player of the month award in Spains top flight this month.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 - POTM 96)

The first pick for the player of the month award is one who wont come cheap, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The Catalan side got off to a poor start to the month with a 3-1 defeat to Levante, however they recovered well and won their next two to take six points from a possible nine. With Messi scoring four and assisting one in those three games.

Lionel Messi’s base card will cost you between 1.4-1.5 millions coins, whilst his 95 rated inform is around the 2 million coin mark.

Karim Benzema (OVR 87 - POTM 90)

Another player who has been in fine form this season, and in November, is Real Madrids Karim Benzema.

Benzema leads the goalscoring charts in the division with 10, including three in the month of November as Real Madrid picked up ten points from a possible twelve to sit atop of the table as we enter December.

Benzema’s 87-rated base card currently costs 24k on both platforms. Alternatively you can pick up his 88-rated inform for 110k.

Luka Modric (OVR 90 - POTM 92)

Given Madrid’s position at the top of the table, it is no surprise to see two players from Los Blancos in the shortlist.

Last seasons Ballon D’or winner Luka Modric has began to rediscover the form which saw him named the best player in the world last year. He picked up three assists and a goal in four games for Real in November.

His 90 rated base card is available for around 50k on both platforms, with his 91 rated inform on the market for 120k.

Alvaro Morata (OVR 83 - POTM 86)

Another striker who has found his form in recent weeks is former Chelsea man Alvaro Morata.

It seems a long time since Morata’s underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge, with the Spaniard’s move back to his homeland helping him to rediscover his form from his Juventus days.

Morata picked up two goals and an assist in three games for Atletico this month to leave himself in with a shout of the individual award.

You can pick up his base card for between 3-4k on both platforms currently.

Joselu (OVR 74 - POTM 83)

It was a mixed month for Alaves, who won two and lost two of their four games in November. However it was an impressive one for Joselu.

The 29-year-old doubled his goal tally for the season as he picked up three goals, including both in the 2-0 win away at Eibar last weekend. He also grabbed an assists in this weekends defeat to Real Madrid.

His base card, a 74-rated silver, is available for 500 coins on both platforms.