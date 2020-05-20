FIFA 20 Career Mode: The Best Young CAMs to sign – Havertz, Brandt, Alli & more

The players on this list have the capability to play at the heart of your midfield for the next decade.

Finding the right number 10 for your squad is vital for success. Your attacking midfielder must possess the ability to pick out key passes and finish off any chances that fall to him.

Young players can be a cheaper alternative to the signing world-class products, so check out our list of the best young Central Attacking Midfielders (CAMs) below.

How to choose the best young attacking midfielders (CAMs) on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best young attacking midfielders aged between 20 and 23 years old.

They will all start the 2019/20 season with a rating of at least 77, with the potential to improve to at least 82.

These high potential youngsters are worth spending big on as they could command your midfield for the next 10 years.

For a full list of ALL the best young attacking midfielders (CAMs) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Kai Havertz (OVR 84 – POT 93)

Age: 20

Position(s): CAM, RM

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Germany

Value: £43.7 million (Release Clause: £82.9 million)

Wage: £63,000 a week

Kai Havertz is a product of the Leverkusen youth system and had a fantastic 2018/19 season with 20 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances; a superb return from a 20-year-old.

On FIFA 20, Havertz already has the capability to run your midfield and can grow to his potential of an immense 93. You’ll have to cover his £82.9 million release clause and up his wages to £80,000 a week.

Julian Brandt (OVR 84 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Position(s): CAM, CM, LM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Value: £36.5 million (Release Clause: £64.7 million)

Wage: £85,000 a week

Julian Brandt moved to Dortmund last summer after six seasons with Leverkusen. The German managed 42 goals and 51 assists with his last club, all before he turned 24.

You can either pay Brandt’s release clause of £64.7 million to sign him immediately or wait until January 2020 and offer Dortmund £55 million. Of course, you’ll also have to cover his £85,000 a week wages.

Dele Alli (OVR 83* – POT 88)

*Alli’s FUT rating is different from his starting rating on Career Mode

Age: 23

Position(s): CAM, CM

Club: Tottenham

Country: England

Value: £31.1 million (Release Clause: £61.3 million)

Wage: £95,000 a week

Dele Alli joined Spurs from MK Dons in 2015 and has since become one of the first names on the team sheet. Alli is yet to win any silverware with the North London club, so may favour a move away.

The Englishman will set you back £61.3 million and you’ll have to up his wages to £110,000 a week in wages.

Martin Odegaard (OVR 82 – POT 88)

Age: 20

Position(s): CAM, CM, RM

Club: Real Sociedad (on loan from Real Madrid)

Country: Norway

Value: £27.5 million

Wage: £27,000 a week

Martin Odegaard earned a move to Real Madrid at the age of just 16 years old! The Norweigan is currently on loan to Real Sociedad but is still showing glimpses of his incredible potential.

You’ll have to wait until Odegaard returns from his loan spell, by which point the midfielder will likely set you back around £55 million.

James Maddison (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Position(s): CAM, CM, LW

Club: Leicester

Country: England

Value: £26.6 million (Release Clause: £52.4 million)

Wage: £80,000 a week

James Maddison had a solid first season for Leicester after joining from Norwich. He scored 7 goals and bagged 7 assists in all competitions and played 36 out of Leicester’s 38 Premier League games.

The Englishman is now an experienced midfielder showing signs of top-class quality. Maddison’s £52.4 million release clause seems hefty, but with 87 potential, he’s well worth it.

Dani Olmo (OVR 80 – POT 89)

*Olmo’s FUT rating is different from his starting rating on Career Mode

Age: 21

Position(s): CAM, LM, RM

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Spain

Value: £20.7 million (Release Clause: £39.3 million)

Wage: £39,000 a week

Dani Olmo made the switch from Dinamo Zagreb to Leipzig in January for £17.1 million, and already has one assist in four appearances.

You can steal the Spaniard away from Leipzig immediately if you activate his £39.3 million and up his wages to £60,000 a week.

Christopher Nkunku (OVR 80* – POT 86)

*Nkunku’s FUT rating is different from his starting rating on Career Mode

Age: 21

Position(s): CAM, ST, CM

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: France

Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £35.1 million)

Wage: £39,000 a week

Christopher Nkunku has proven one of the most promising young midfield talents at Leipzig this year and the Frenchman will have many potential suitors come the summer.

If you’re looking to snap up the midfielder on Career Mode, you’ll have to cover his £35.1 million release clause and up his wages to £60,000 a week.

Jack Grealish (OVR 80 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): CAM, LW, CM

Club: Aston Villa

Country: England

Value: £18 million (Release Clause: £35.6 million)

Wage: £53,000 a week

Jack Grealish’s impressive season at Aston Villa put him in contention for a Euros 2020 spot, before the tournament was postponed.

Grealish is well worth picking up for his £35.6 million release clause, but you’ll likely have to up his wages to secure his signature.

Lorenzo Pellegrini (OVR 80* – POT 85)

*Pellegrini’s FUT rating is different from his starting rating on Career Mode

Age: 23

Position(s): CAM, CM, CDM

Club: Roma

Country: Italy

Value: £18 million (Release Clause: £32 million)

Wage: £39,000 a week

Lorenzo Pellegrini is somewhat of a midfield utility player, with the ability to play across all three central positions. With a strong potential of 85 overall, the young Italian is quite the prospect.

Pellegrini will cost your club £32 million to sign and an increased wage offer of £55,000 a week.

Mason Mount (OVR 79 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Position(s): CAM, LW, CM

Club: Aston Villa

Country: England

Value: £18 million (Release Clause: £35.6 million)

Wage: £53,000 a week

He may be the lowest-rated on the list, but Mason Mount has a very high potential of 87 overall! This is thanks to his impressive performances for Chelsea, making a name for himself at just 20 years old.

Mount is quite the coup, so his release clause of £35.6 million is definitely worth paying – you’ll have to increase his wages to £70,000 a week to sign the Englishman.



All the Best Young Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) on FIFA 20

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W K. Havertz 20 CAM

RM Bayer Leverkusen Germany 84 93 £43.7m £63k J. Brandt 23 CAM

CM

LM Bayern Munich Germany 84 88 £36.5m £85k D. Alli 23 CAM

CM Tottenham England 83 88 £31.1m £95k M. Odegaard 20 CAM

CM

RM Real Sociedad Norway 82 88 £27.5m £27k J. Maddison 22 CAM

CM

LW Leicester England 82 87 £26.6m £80k Dani Olmo 21 CAM

LM

RM RB Leipzig Spain 80 89 £20.7m £39k C. Nkunku 21 CAM

ST

CM RB Leipzig France 80 86 £18.5m £39k J. Grealish 23 CAM

LW

CM Aston Villa England 80 85 £18m £53k L. Pellegrini 23 CAM

CM

CDM Roma Italy 80 85 £18m £39k M. Mount 20 CAM

CM

RW Chelsea England 79 87 £16.7m £68k M. Zaracho 21 CAM

RM

CM Racing Club Argentina 79 85 £15.8m £18k A. Harit 22 CAM

CM

LM Schalke Morocco 79 85 £15.8m £29k N. Amiri 22 CAM

CM Bayer Leverkusen Germany 79 85 £15.8m £50k A. Miranchuk 23 CAM

ST Lokomotiv Russia 79 84 £15.3m £43k N. Vlašic 21 CAM

LM CSKA Moscow Croatia 78 86 £14m £31k A. Miranchuk 23 CAM

RM Lokomotiv Russia 77 84 £11.3m £36k Chiquinho 23 CAM Benfica Portugal 77 82 £10.8m £11k Y. Yazici 22 CAM

RM Lille Turkey 77 82 £10.8m £29k

