FIFA 20 ICONs: Meet the new legend who allegedly lost his virginity to a goat

When you think of Brazilian legends, many will head straight to Pele, or the incredible 2002 World Cup winning team of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Cafu.

More experienced fans will recall Romario, Carlos Alberto, Zico and Socrates, but one incredible player still seams to fall behind the others.

The name Garrincha may not be familiar to the latest generation of FIFA and football fans, but the winger was by no means any less impressive than any of those other Selecao legends.

Garrincha on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Just by looking at the "Little Bird's" Ultimate Team cards, you can see how impressive he was.

Ratings of 94, 92 and 90 as his three ICON cards give him a greater average than Ronaldinho - a Ballon d'Or and two-time World Player of the Year winner.

A Prime ICON Moments card still awaits the Brazilian, likely from the 1962 World Cup where he became the first player to receive the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and win the tournament. Garrincha stepped up after a group stage injury ruled Pele out of the rest of the tournament.

The right winger was the star of the Brazil team even before the days of Pele, with the side never tasting defeat when the pair played together, a run that lasted for 40 games, spanning almost 10 years.

The new ICON wasn't a prolific goal scorer however, scoring 12 goals in his 50 Brazil caps, but by looking at his black-and-white highlight reel - you can see his pace and trickery was far too much for defences.

At club level, he scored over 240 goals for Botafogo in 13 seasons, winning two Brazilian championships and an Intercontinental championship.

Garrincha & the goat

For all his brilliance on the pitch, Garrincha was marred by controversy off it.

He was born with a crooked spine, warped knees and a left leg a few inches shorter than the other (we are interested to see this reimagined in FIFA 20), but that didn't hold him back.

He has alleged to have lost his virginity to a goat aged 12, was an alcoholic since the age of 14 and went on to father at least 14 children.

With his trickery & off the pitch antics, Garrincha can be likened to fellow samba star Neymar.

He lit up the 1958 World Cup in Sweden and returned a year later with Botafogo, getting a local girl pregnant. When he came back to Brazil he was greeted by an angry mob, ran over his father, and then was found drunk at the wheel with no recollection of what had happened.

When it came out what had happened in Sweden, his wife had just given birth to their fifth child.

He walked out on his wife and their eight daughters for famous samba singer Elza Soares, with the press turning on Garrincha. The marriage would only last two years with the footballer striking her in an argument.

He died of cirrhosis of the liver after his alcohol problems aged just 49 in 1983, with his remains stolen many years later.

Certainly the most interesting FIFA 20 Icon out there, but will you look to get him in your Ultimate Team?

