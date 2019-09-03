FIFA 20: Brazil player ratings predictions - Neymar, Coutinho, Alisson & more

When you think of footballing nations, two should immediately spring to mind before the others. England, the country that invented the game, and Brazil, the country that made the game beautiful. Brazil have won 5 FIFA World Cups, more than any other country, and also have won 9 Copa America and 4 Confederation Cups in their history.

However, since winning the World Cup in 2002, the Seleção haven't made it past the quarter-finals of the tournament, but that doesn't mean that they've not got talented players at their disposal.

It's been announced that PES have the exclusive rights to the Brazilian first and second domestic leagues, and it's also strongly rumoured that Konami will have the licensing for the Brazilian national team too. There will be an unlicenced version of Brazil in FIFA 20, though, EA have done this in the past, including for FIFA 19.

Tite remains in charge of Brazil, and will most likely send out the Canarinho in the 4-2-3-1 formation which he's utilised since taking over in 2016.

Alisson (OVR 85 - 89)

Position: GK

Age: 26

Club: Liverpool

It's fair to say that Alisson had a stellar first season for Liverpool. The Reds' stopper kept the most clean sheets and helped the Merseysiders concede the fewest goals in the Premier League last season. Alisson is the preferred option in goal to Manchester City's Ederson, and I believe he'll also be one of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 20. Alisson was up to 87 overall from 85 by the end of FIFA 19, and I think he'll be up to at least 89 for the start of this year's game.

Alex Sandro (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: LB

Age: 28

Club: Juventus

Despite good options available in Marcelo and Filipe Luis, Tite seems to be opting for Alex Sandro at left-back more often than not. The Juventus full-back has established himself in the Bianconeri side and will more than likely maintain his 86 overall rating from FIFA 19.

Thiago Silva (OVR 88 - 88)

Position: CB

Age: 34

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Thiago Silva is 34-years-old, but he remains one of the best defenders in real life, and that will be reflected in FIFA 20. Paris Saint-Germain conceded less than a goal a game on their way to their 8th Ligue 1 title, and that was thanks in part to the Brazilian centre-back. Silva will maintain his 88 overall for FIFA 20, but take a little knock to his pace thanks to his age.

Marquinhos (OVR 84 - 86)

Position: CB, CDM

Age: 25

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil's centre-back pairing is the same as Paris Saint-Germain's as Marquinhos lines up alongside Silva. Marquinhos had a great season at the back but also contributed more to PSG's attack last campaign, setting up a goal and getting three of his own. He was up to 85 overall by the end of FIFA 19 and I think he'll start FIFA 20 with an 86 overall.

Dani Alves (OVR 82 - 81)

Position: RB, CM

Age: 36

Club: Sao Paulo

Despite being 36 and moving back to his native Brazil, Dani Alves is still going strong and is his national team's captain. With over 100 caps, he's the most experienced player in the squad, but I don't see EA being kind to his overall rating after moving away from PSG in the summer. He made 7 assists last campaign, very good from right back, but we believe his pace will drop him down an overall point to 81, whether it's fair or not.

Casemiro (OVR 88 - 86)

Position: CDM

Age: 27

Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid's lack of form after Zidane's departure was obvious and Casemiro's FIFA rating suffered, as he dropped to an 87 overall by the end of the game. I believe he'll be down to an 86 overall for the start of FIFA 20, but he's still got potential and if Los Blancos recapture their form, he'll be back up to 88 in no time.

Arthur (OVR 82 - 84)

Position: CDM, CM

Age: 23

Club: Barcelona

Arthur has established himself as Casemiro's partner since his move to Barcelona last summer. Arthur was up to 83 overall by the end of FIFA 19 and we think he'll begin FIFA 20 with at least an 84 overall.

Richarlison (OVR 77 - 82)

Position: LM, RM, ST

Age: 22

Club: Everton

Everton Soares has established himself as Br﻿azil's left-midfielder in recent months, but the Gremio winger wasn't featured in FIFA 19, so we'll be putting Richarlison on the left wing. The youngster has been worth every penny of the £50m Everton paid for him, and he'll be due a big upgrade for FIFA 20. He finished FIFA 19 with an 80 overall, and he'll begin this year's game with at least a 82 overall, thanks to 13 Premier League goals last season.

Philippe Coutinho (OVR 88 - 85)

Position: LW, CM, CAM

Age: 27

Club: Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho is utilised as a central attacking midfielder for Brazil, but is usually used on the left wing for Barcelona, so his default position will remain out wide. Coutinho dropped from 88 at the start of FIFA 19 to 86 by the end of the game's life cycle. He's out ﻿on loan at Bayern Munich this season﻿, and will probably start FIFA 20 with a 85 overall, thanks to his lack of game time at Barca last season.

Gabriel Jesus (OVR 83 - 83)

Position: ST, RW

Age: 22

Club: Manchester City

The fact that Gabriel Jesus sometimes starts ahead of Manchester City's all-time goalscorer Sergio Aguero shows ﻿that he's an incredibly talented young forward. While he only scored 7 times last season, he's got heaps of time to grow, but that won't mean he'll get an upgrade from his FIFA 19 overall. For Brazil, he plays on the right wing, but his default Ultimate Team position will remain as a striker.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: ST, CF, CAM

Age: 27

Club: Liverpool

Roberto Firmino had another stellar season for Liverpool, and has started this campaign well too. Firmino scored 12 times and got 6 assists for The Reds in the Premier League last campaign, and while that's slightly less than the previous year, he should maintain his 86 overall. The main change to his card will be that he's converted to a striker rather than a centre-forward.

On the bench

Goalkeeper: Ederson (OVR 86 - 87) only has 5 caps to his name but is an excellent back-up goalkeeper who had a great year at Manchester City last season, only conceding 23 goals in the Premier League, he'll be at least 87 overall for FIFA 20.

Defence: Filipe Luis (OVR 84 - 84) is sometimes preferred to Alex Sandro at left-back and the Atletico Madrid defender should maintain his 84 overall after another good year in Spain. Miranda (OVR 85 - 84) was decreased during FIFA 19 and will probably start FIFA 20 with that 84 overall rating, thanks to his age.

Midfield: Allan (OVR 84 - 85) is usually the player that gets the nod when Arthur or Casemiro aren't available and should have a slight ratings boost thanks to his 3 assists for Napoli last campaign. Fernandinho (OVR 86 - 87) began FIFA 19 with an 86 overall and, despite his age, should carry that rating through to FIFA 20.

Attack: David Neres (OVR 79 - 83) was instrumental in Ajax's incredible run to the Champion's League Semi-Finals and is due a big upgrade as a result. Willian (OVR 84 - 83) could see a slight downgrade thanks to his poorer goals and assists stats for Chelsea last term, but he's another great option from the bench for a winger.

Predicted Brazil line-up