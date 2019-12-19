FIFA 20: FUTMAS Predictions & all the cards so far – Jesus, Cavani, Costa & more

FUTMAS was first introduced six years ago, becoming a staple of the Ultimate Team experience.

The campaign gives players the opportunity to complete squad challenges and unlock rewards.

With special FUT cards being released exclusively via SBCs and objectives, FUT players have every opportunity to pick up some great rewards over the festive period.

Here are RealSport’s predictions for the daily SBC – for all of the released FUTMAS items fo far, head here.

Predictions

Assuming EA follow last year’s format, there will be three new SBCs each day throughout the event.

The rewards for these are chosen by each respective player’s national team ranking, the position their club finished last season and their shirt number.

Historically, FUTmas is reserved for Squad Building Challenges, and with a big emphasis on Objectives this year, we expect to see nothing different.

Day 1 (December 13) (Number 12)

RW: Xherdan Shaqiri 82→84 (Liverpool)

RB: Thomas Meunier 82→84 (Paris Saint-Germain)

RM: Hernâni Fortes 75→80 (Levante UD)

Day 2 (December 14) (Number 11)

CDM: Abdoulaye Doucouré 81→84→86 (Watford)

LM: Douglas Costa 84→86 (Piemonte Calcio)

CM: Héctor Herrera 82→84 (Atlético de Madrid)

Day 3 (December 15) (Number 10)

LM: Yannick Carrasco 83→85 (Dalian Yifang)

CB: Davinson Sánchez 83→85 (Tottenham Hotspur)

CF: Mario Götze 82→84 (Borussia Dortmund)

Day 4 (December 16) (Number 9)

RW: Cristian Pavón 79→82 (Los Angeles Galaxy)

ST: Gabriel Jesus 82→84 (Manchester City)

ST: Ezequiel Lavezzi 79→82 (Hebei China Fortune)

Day 5 (December 17) (Number 8)

CM: Arthur Melo 84→86 (FC Barcelona)

GK: David De Gea 89→90 (Manchester United)

ST: Iñaki Williams 82→84 (Athletic Club de Bilbao)

Day 6 (December 18) (Number 7)

CF: João Félix 80→84 (Atlético de Madrid)

RB: João Cancelo 84→86 (Manchester City)

RW: Gerard Deulofeu 80→83 (Watford)

