BREAKING* FIFA 20 FUT Birthday CONFIRMED: Mbappe, Hazard, Griezmann & more

The first cards of the new promo have arrived, with targeted upgrades to skill moves, weak foot and more!

FUT Birthday has officially arrived to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team to mark the online game mode’s 11th birthday!

The cards were seemingly leaked early on Twitter, and those leaks look to be legit!

Keep reading to see all the cards released and every detail on the new promo.

FUT Birthday Team 1 Confirmed

There have been eight players released in the first squad of FUT Birthday cards.

The standout cards are a 94-rated Kylian Mbappe and a 94-rated Eden Hazard. But that’s just the start.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days – Every single card

An 88-rated Allan Saint-Maximin is an exciting prospect for any FIFA 20 player!

For a more in-depth look at each card, check out our card breakdown here.

However, that’s not where the fun ends as these players have also received targeted upgrades!

Targeted Player Upgrades

Targeted upgrades to help players become go-tos for the FUT player base: Skill move upgrades Weak foot upgrades Generous stat upgrades

Some players receive skill move and stat upgrades while others receive weak foot and stat upgrades.

SBC & Objectives Players

EA has confirmed that there will also be a number of other cards released via SBCs and Objectives during the event.

The first of these cards has been released.

SBC Ozil

Arsenal’s German playmaker has become available to earn through SBCs.

YA GUNNERS YA: Mesut Ozil’s 90-rated card can be earned through SBCs

He has been awarded a 90-rated CAM card with 5-star weak foot!

Objectives Bellarabi & Paqueta

Both Leverkusen’s Bellarabi and AC Milan’s Lucas Paqueta have also been included in the FUT Birthday promo.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Two players have been made available to earn through Objectives

Ther are both redeemable through completing objectives on Ultimate Team.

FUT Birthday Team 2 Leaked

EA has confirmed that a second team of FUT Birthday cards will arrive to FIFA 20 on Friday, 3 April at 6pm GMT / 2pm ET.

However, an early leak seems to have already confirmed what these cards will be.

Now that the official release of Team 1 has confirmed the leak to be legit, you can check out Team 2 here!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title