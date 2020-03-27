FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Season Objectives Players – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

The FUT Birthday promo is live in FIFA now and you can unlock two special cards for free!

FUT Birthday is finally here!

And there are some seriously good cards available for FUT players to get their hands on, all of whom have had either their weak foot or skill moves upgraded.

You can find the full details of the FUT Birthday release here.

But for now we’re focusing on two players who you can pick up for FREE, by completing a series of objectives, which can be found in the Seasons Objectives menu.

Who’s available?

There is not one, but two players up for grabs via the Season Objectives.

The first is Bayern Leverkusen winger Karin Bellarabi, who has been boosted to an 88 OVR RW. He has also seen his weak foot jump up two ratings to a 5*!

5*! Both players have seen a significant boost to their weak foot

The second is AC Milan CAM Lucas Paqueta. The young Brazilian has seen his rating jump up to an 86 and he also receives a 5* weak foot.

How to unlock FUT Birthday Bellarabi

There are four objectives to complete in order to unlock the German, they are as follows:

Dribbled Delivery – Assist with a Through Ball using Midfielders with min. 85 DRI in 3 separate matches.

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Skillfully Driven – Score a Low Driven goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using Midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves and min. 4* Weak Foot.

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Cross-Fire – Assist with a Cross in 5 separate Rivals matches using Bundesliga players.

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Midfield Maestro – Score and Assist in 7 separate Rivals wins using Midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves.

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

How to unlock FUT Birthday Paqueta

Likewise, there are four objectives to complete to unlock Paqueta, however these focus on the offline game mode, Squad Battles.

Through Vision – Assist with Through Ball in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty.

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Samba Sweet Spot – Score a Volley in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using Brazilian players.

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Serie A Skills – Score 2 goals in 5 separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty using Serie A players with min. 4* Skill Moves.

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

World Class Pass – Assist 2 goals in 7 separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty using Midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves and min. 4* Weak Foot.

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

FUT Birthday Bellarabi In-Game stats

FUT Birthday Paqueta In-Game stats

Worth the grind?

In all honesty, yes.

The objectives aren’t massively difficult for either player and with over 6 days to complete them, you have plenty of time to get through them (especially if you’re on lock down).

In fact, Bellarabi is now the best rated RW in the Bundesliga. In fact, with that weak foot upgrade, he is one of the most dangerous forwards in the division period.