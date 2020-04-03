FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Malang Starr SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The 5* skills defender club has another member and you can go and pick him up in Ultimate Team today.

FUT Birthday Week 2 has begun!

There is a whole new squad, new objectives players and new SBC’s for FIFA gamers to stuck into this weekend, including this new Malang Sarr SBC.

The OGC Nice centre back has seen a huge upgrade to his base card, including joining that elusive 5* skills centre back club, here is everything you need to know about the SBC.

This FUT Birthday Malang Sarr SBC will expire on Wednesday, April 7

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to unlock this Malang Sarr card, they are as follows:

Ligue 1 Conforama

Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Rewards: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 98k PS4 / 96k Xbox One

France

Minimum of one French player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Rewards: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 90k PS4 / 90k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 188k PS4 / 186k Xbox One

You can find all the solutions for these SBC’s over on FUTBIN here.

FUT Birthday Sarr In-Game Stats

Worth it?

This is a very good looking card.

Sarr stands at 6’0” which is perfect for a centre back in FIFA 20. His pace has shot up 12 ratings to an 82 OVR and, coupling that with a 15 rating increase to his physical (91), Sarr has just become one of, if not the best centre back that the Ligue 1 has to offer in FIFA 20.

The 5* skills are a nice addition, although if we’re being honest they are going to be irrelevant in most situations (unless you like to live life on the edge). The 4* weak foot however, is going to help no end when playing out from the back.

If you’re after a top tier centre back to run your back four, look no further.