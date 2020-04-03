[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Malang Starr SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The 5* skills defender club has another member and you can go and pick him up in Ultimate Team today.

Tom Young by Tom Young Apr 3, 2020
FUT Birthday Malang Sarr

FUT Birthday Week 2 has begun!

There is a whole new squad, new objectives players and new SBC’s for FIFA gamers to stuck into this weekend, including this new Malang Sarr SBC.

The OGC Nice centre back has seen a huge upgrade to his base card, including joining that elusive 5* skills centre back club, here is everything you need to know about the SBC.

Expiry Date

This FUT Birthday Malang Sarr SBC will expire on Wednesday, April 7

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to unlock this Malang Sarr card, they are as follows:

Ligue 1 Conforama

  • Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama player
  • Minimum Squad Rating of 85
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 80
  • Rewards: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
  • Cost: 98k PS4 / 96k Xbox One

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Bundesliga TOTS Prediction – Lewandowski, Haaland & more

France

  • Minimum of one French player
  • Minimum Squad Rating of 85
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
  • Rewards: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
  • Cost: 90k PS4 / 90k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 188k PS4 / 186k Xbox One

You can find all the solutions for these SBC’s over on FUTBIN here.

FUT Birthday Sarr In-Game Stats

FUT Birthday Sarr in Games

Worth it?

This is a very good looking card.

fifa 20 fut birthday team 2 sarr sbc

Sarr stands at 6’0” which is perfect for a centre back in FIFA 20. His pace has shot up 12 ratings to an 82 OVR and, coupling that with a 15 rating increase to his physical (91), Sarr has just become one of, if not the best centre back that the Ligue 1 has to offer in FIFA 20.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Serie A TOTS Prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more

The 5* skills are a nice addition, although if we’re being honest they are going to be irrelevant in most situations (unless you like to live life on the edge). The 4* weak foot however, is going to help no end when playing out from the back.

If you’re after a top tier centre back to run your back four, look no further.

