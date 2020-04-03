FIFA 20 FUT Birthday Team 2 ALL Cards – Weak foot and skill move boosts for Van Dijk, Pogba, Bale & more

A second batch of players receive some heavy improvements on Ultimate Team.

Thank f*** for FIFA 20’s FUT Birthday, providing us with respite from the quarantine blues.

We saw the first batch of players arrive last week, and now EA Sports have released a second team of players with weak foot and skill moves boosts.

HAPPY RETURNS – What a set of players EA have released!

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 93)

Virgil van Dijk returns for FUT Birthday Team 2 with a five star left foot!

He remains as a centre back though, so his 94 defending, 90 physicality and 81 pace may be more useful.

Paul Pogba (OVR 92)

The first time we’ve seen Paul Pogba this season?

The Frenchman also receives a five-star weak foot, meaning the World Cup winner can do it all in the middle of the park.

Gareth Bale (OVR 91)

Gareth Bale – one of the deadliest left foots we’ve seen in world football.

Well, now the Welshman can do it on both sides with a five-star right foot.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 91)

It’s the same story for Angel Di Maria who’s right foot has a five-star rating.

The PSG right winger also has 93 dribbling, 92 pace and 89 passing.

Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 90)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette can now turn his marker to both sides with a five-star left foot.

Stats of 90 dribbling, 90 shooting and 88 pace give the Frenchman a deadly 90 overall.

Douglas Costa (OVR 89)

Douglas Costa is another left footer who has received a five-star weak foot in FUT Birthday Team 2.

Throw that in with 97 pace, 95 dribbling, 86 shooting and 85 passing, we may just have found our favourite card of the promo.

Theo Hernandez (OVR 88)

A remarkable season for Theo Hernandez, and the AC Milan has been rewarded with a crazy FUT Birthday boost.

The Frenchman sees his skill moves go to five-star and weak foot to four-star, with new stats of 96 pace, 89 dribbling, 88 physicality and 86 defending.

FAB FOUR – This quarter complete FUT Birthday Team 2

Thomas Lemar (OVR 87)

Left footer Thomas Lemar gets the five-star weak foot treatment as well.

His stats of 90 dribbling, 89 pace and 87 passing make him a great acquisition.

Danny Da Costa (OVR 87)

Almost a FUT legend at this point, things have gone up a notch with Eintracht Frankfurt right wing-back Danny Da Costa.

The German has five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, 91 pace, 88 physicality, 87 dribbling and 87 defence thanks to FUT Birthday.

Kevin Lasagna (OVR 86)

Italian Kevin Lasagna not only receives a five-star weak foot and four star-skill moves, but terrifying 97 pace.

The Udinese man is no slouch in front of goal either, with 88 shooting and 87 dribbling.

Maximilian Eggestein (OVR 86)

German central midfielder Maximilian Eggestein receives five-star sill moves as well as all six FUT stats 80 or more.

The Werder Bremen man may not have been a player you thought of before, but he is someone you must consider now.

