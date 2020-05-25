FIFA 20: Eredivisie TOTSSF Lisandro Martinez Season Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

The Argentine holding midfielder was key to Ajax’ success prior to the season ending!

The Eredivisie TOTSSF is here and there are some tasty players in and amongst the squad!

Chelsea-bound Ziyech (96 OVR) and 95-rated Quincy Promes will be the main two to catch your eye, but there’s a good five or six players in there who will make a good addition to your squad.

But as always, theres those objectives players to get stuck into and today we have Ajax CDM Lisandro Martinez. Here is all the key information about this card to see if it’s worth your time getting stuck into the objectives!

How to unlock Eredivisie TOTSSF Martinez

As you’ll probably be aware of by now, there are four objectives that need completing in order to unlock this card, they are as follows:

Justified Defence – Assist in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 77 DEF

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Ajax Architect – Assist and Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Ajax players

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Eredivisie Enforcer – Assist with a Through Ball in 3 separate Rivals matches using Eredivisie players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Argentine Anchor – Score a Finesse goal in 4 separate Rivals wins using Argentinian Midfielders

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

We’re very mixed on this one.

The card itself is very nice, but all to similar to card we’ve seen in these objectives over the last few weeks.

His defending (92) and physical (91) are his top two base stats, whilst his 88-rated pace is very nice for a CDM.

His dribbling and passing are both nice too whilst his shooting is a little on the low side but largely irrelevant for your CDM.

Our issue is that, with Rivals wins required to unlock this card, and given that he plays in the Eredivise, is it really worth the grind for a player whose likely to sit on the bench?

On the one hand, his stats are very good, but on the other there are plenty of similar players available in better leagues. We’ll leave this one up to you.

