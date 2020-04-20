FIFA 20 Community TOTSF COUNTDOWN – Release date, Vote open, Nominees, player predictions, card design, rumours, news & more

EA has dropped the biggest promo a few months early and here’s when to expect the first cards!

EA surprised us all by dropping the most anticipated FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promo early!

After the footballing world was put on hold, EA decided to release Team of the Season, changing the name of the promo to Team of the Season So Far (TOTSF).

The first team to be released will be the Community TOTSSF, which will be voted for by the FIFA community.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Community TOTSSF.

The Community Team of the Season So Far nominees were released on Friday, 17 April 2020.

The Community TOTSSF will be officially revealed on Friday, 24 April 2020 at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET.

Community TOTS Nominees Confirmed

EA tweeted out confirming that Community TOTS is kicking off this year’s promo yet again.

TOTS SO FAR: The promo has returned earlier than usual with a new name

The following players are available to vote for.

Goalkeeper Nominees

Defender Nominees

Midfielders Nominees

Striker Nominees

What is Community TOTS?

This year’s Community Team of the Season So Far will be decided by you, the fans, on FIFA community sites FUTWIZ and FUTHEAD.

You’ll be able to vote from a shortlist featuring the top performances around the world of football that have received a maximum of one performance-based special item in FUT 20.

The 23 highest-vote recipients will be released during the course of Community Team of the Season So Far promo.

How to vote & deadline

You can vote for your favourite players on Futhead and Futwiz.

One of the sites reads that on the 19 April at 6pm UK Time, all of the votes will be counted.

Make sure to get your vote in before then!

VOTING SCREEN: Here’s what one of the voting screens looks like

But what happens if you make more than one vote?

Good news is that you can make as many votes as you like, but be warned that they will only count the votes from the last squad you create before the deadline.

Take a look at some of the players we think will make the cut below.

Community TOTSSF Card Predictions

Below are some of the nominees we think will make it into the Community TOTSSF.

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 88 – TOTS 92)



After a rocky start to life at Real Madrid, this season Thibaut Courtois has stepped up to become one of Los Blancos finest starts.

Joe Gomez (OVR 80 – TOTS 91)



Playing alongside Virgil van Dijk has done wonders for Joe Gomez. He’s now tipped to be England’s defensive linchpin for the Euros next summer.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 85 – TOTS 93)



Mauro Icardi has felt right at home at PSG after leaving Inter Milan on loan, scoring 20 goals in all competitions this term.

Card Design Revealed

EA Tweeted out what the cards will look like on Sunday, 19 April.

ON VOGUE – We certainly appreciate the new TOTSSF look

It’s a clean new look, and we now can’t wait to see what the players will look like on the design.

