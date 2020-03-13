*BREAKING* FIFA 20: EA suspend ALL Global Series events due to Coronavirus outbreak

*BREAKING* FIFA 20: EA suspend ALL Global Series events due to Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus has found it’s way to EA Sport’s FIFA as Global Series events are chalked off!

Tom Young by Tom Young Mar 13, 2020
fifa 20 ea fix lag

COVID-19 continues to cause havoc amongst the gaming world!

With the annual E3 Gaming Expedition already falling victim to the Coronavirus and potential doubts about this years Fortnite World Cup, there has now been bad news for the hit FIFA franchise.

Read the full statement from EA below.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

EA Sports Statement

On Friday night, EA posted a statement to their Official site confirming that they have suspended “all EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series events until Further notice due to the impact of COVID-19 around the world.”

READ MORE: FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Countdown

F9A3E116 A63D 4935 A3DB 642632D267FD
GAME OVER! EA Sports confirmed the news via Twitter on Friday night

They went on further to add that they will “continue to monitor the situation around the coronavirus and receive updated guidance from health officials around the world.”

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days – ALL cards so far

They ended the statement by saying that they will “look forwards to returning to our events and broadcast when the time is right.”

You can read the full statement on their official site here.

