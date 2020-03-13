RealOpinions: Should the Fortnite World Cup go ahead?

There’s still no official word on the Fortnite World Cup, but should we see one in 2020?

The devastating effects that COVID-19 is having continue to rise with each passing day and the Fortnite World Cup may not be immune.

Disruptions to the sporting calendar have been growing by the hour, and the gaming world is no exception, with E3 2020 already called off.

We fear that it won’t be the last major gaming event to be hit and, with there still no confirmation of a date for this year’s Fortnite World Cup, we fear that that could fail to materialize.

But would that be the correct decision? Should the Fortnite World Cup go ahead?

Fortnite World Cup 2020

As we have mentioned already, there has yet to be an official confirmation from Epic Games as to whether or not there will even be a Fortnite World Cup, let alone a concrete date.

BUGHA! Bugha won the inaugural FWC in 2019!

Last year’s event was a huge success, with 19,000 people attending the Arthur Ashe Stadium across the three-day event, with over two million people tuning in via live streams.

But with New York and America currently deciding next steps with regards to dealing with the virus, there’s a potential that large gatherings, such as stadium events, will be banned.

With the NBA and MLB seasons already postponed, it is unlikely an event that would attract fans from around the world like the Fortnite World Cup would be allowed.

Could we see the UK play host?

Obviously with the US dominating the field in terms of number of competing players, hosting the event in the States makes the most sense.

But if that isn’t an option, there are plenty of other potential suitors across the globe, with the obvious option being the UK.

UK FWC: The Manchester Arena is the largest indoor arena in the UK

In terms of host cities, there are plenty which fit the bill. London has the O2 Arena (20,000 capacity) or a host of football stadiums to choose from whilst Manchester and the Manchester Arena (21,000) could also suffice.

How about an online event?

Now, this would definitely be a last port of call but if needs must, could we see the whole event played out over live streams?

STREAM: Tfue and co are no strangers to playing to a live online audience

It seems like a longshot, however many of the players competing are used to streaming their gameplay and playing to an online audience so why not play the tournament out online?

It could be quite cool as well. Being able to track viewer numbers per player could show who the fans are rooting for, however there does remain the dreaded issue of internet connectivity!

So should the FWC go ahead?

With coronavirus expected to peak in April/May and last year’s event taking place in late June, we’re hoping that the world should be back to normal by then.

However, if it’s not, then be prepared for the real possibility of a year without the biggest event in the Fortnite calendar!