FIFA 20 FUT Player Days Cards: Every Copa Libertadores item – Tevez, Valencia, Adebayor & more

These popular players return in Ultimate Team’s latest promo – best of luck packing them!

FUT Player Days has returned for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, bringing back some of the finest FUT cards we have seen thus far on FIFA 20.

These include Team of the Week in-form items, Man of the Match, Hero and European Team of the Group Stage cards.

We take a look at which players will be returning for the promo.

Carlos Tevez (OVR 92)

Premier League legend Carlos Tevez is back in FIFA Ultimate Team, with a Buenos Aires (Boca Juniors) boosted item.

Lisandro Lopez (OVR 91)

A former Argentina international, Lisandro Lopez is tearing it up for Racing Club with 39 goals in 85 appearances for the club.

Eduardo Salvio (OVR 91)

A familiar name, but how much do you know about Eduardo Salvio? He has 11 caps for Argentina, and has returned to his homeland after spells at Atletico Madrid and Benfica.

Antonio Valencia (OVR 91)

A man you should all know, former Manchester United Antonio Valencia has returned to Ecuador with Quito after winning two Premier League titles.

Matias Rojas (OVR 90)

A Paraguayan international playing in Argentina, the central midfielder has struggled for goals this term with just one in 21 matches.

Franco Armani (OVR 90)

An Argentine international, Franco Armani has been River Plate’s (called Nunez in FIFA 20) number 1 for three seasons.

Diego Polenta (OVR 89)

Despite playing for Uruguay from U15 to U20 level and even for their Olympic team, Diego Polenta has never played for the full national side.

Diego Buonanotte (OVR 89)

Similarly, Diego Buonanotte has played for Argentina U23, and currentlt plays for Chilean side Universidad Catolica.

Miguel Borja (OVR 89)

Colombian forward Miguel Borja has three goals in 10 games for his country, and is currently on loan at native side Junior from Brazilian outfit Junior.

Emmanuel Adebayor (OVR 88)

He’s back. It was a huge surprise to see former Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Real Madrid forward Emmanuel Adebayor sign for Paraguayan outfit Olimpia.

Nicolas De La Cruz (OVR 87)

Aged 22, there is hope for River Plate midfieleder to make it for the Uruguay national team after bnetting five in 26 games for the U20s.

Fredy Hinestroza (OVR 87)

Atletico Junior’s left midfielder, Fredy Hinestroza, has an astonishing 99 pace on his boosted card!

Eugenio Mena (OVR 87)

You’ll have a tough job beating Racing left back Eugenio Mena – his 90 pace and 86 physicality makes him a formidable force in defence.

Ignacio Scocco (OVR 87)

River Plate’s Argentinian striker Ignacio Scocco features with 88 dribbling and 87 shooting – not bad at all.

Neri Cardozo (OVR 87)

Neri Cardozo plays in the midfield for Defensa y Justicia – 85 pace, 85 physicality and 84 passing. A solid card.

Jose Fuenzalida (OVR 87)

Universidad Catolica’s right winger Jose Fuenzalida has 96 pace and 89 dribbling – good luck to any defenders that try to stop him.

David Cabrera (OVR 86)

Colombian midfielder David Cabrera has an 86 rated card made up of 89 dribbling and 87 pace.

Edson Puch (OVR 86)

A speedy winger – Universidad Catolica’s Puch has some tricky feet with 89 dribbling.

Oscar Opazo (OVR 86)

29-year-old Chilean Oscar Opazo blastsup and down the wing for Colo-Colo.

Esteban Paredes (OVR 86)

Clinical striker Esteban Paredes has returned to Colo-Colo, having played for them between 2009-2012.

Pablo Mouche (OVR 86)

Pacey left midfielder Pablo Mouche plays for Colo-Colo in Chile.

Jonathan Urretavisciya (OVR 85)

Jonathan Urretavisciya, known as ‘Urreta’, the pacey Uruguayan winger plays for Penarol

Diego Osio (OVR 85)

The physically dominant Venezuelan centre Diego Osiao back plays for Carabobo FC

Danovis Banguero (OVR 85)

Pacey 30-year-old Danovis Banguero plays at left back for Deportes Tolima.

Marco Trosiglieri (OVR 84)

31-year-old centre back Marco Trosiglier can also play as a left back for Wistermann.

Eder Fernandez (OVR 84)

Eder Fernandez is the starting centre back for the Peruvian national team.

Ezequiel Busquets (OVR 84)

Pacey young right back Ezequiel Busquets plays for Penarol in Uruguay.

Edwin Velasco (OVR 84)

Edwin Velasco for a left back for America de Cali.

Juan Pablo Nieto (OVR 84)

Juan Pablo Nieto is a Colombian attacking midfielder for Deportes.

Diego Arias (OVR 84)

34-year-old Diego Arias is still putting in a shift for Independiente Medellin at defensive midfield.

