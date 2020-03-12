Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to revive NFL Blitz/Street

FIFA

FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Promo COUNTDOWN: Release date, time, kit, Objectives, SBCs & more

If you’re not out drinking Guinness all weekend, then you might enjoy taking a look at this new promo.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 12, 2020
fifa 20 st patricks day promo

With St Patrick’s Day promos featuring on FIFA Ultimate Team in the past, many wondered if the Irish celebration would be the next FIFA 20 update drop.

Well now that EA has confirmed a St Patrick’s Day kit is coming, it looks like we’re in for a full promo soon.

Keep reading to find out when the promo will drop and what will likely feature.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 St Patrick’s Day Kit
3 St Patrick’s Day Cards
4 SBCs & Objectives

Release Date

Although not confirmed, it looks like FIFA 20’s St Patrick’s Day promo is dropping at 6pm GMT on Sunday, 15 March.

Even though St Patrick’s Day isn’t until Tuesday 17 March, keep your eyes peeled tomorrow in case EA drop the new promo ahead of the weekend.

St Patrick’s Day Kit

One thing we do know for sure is that the St Patrick’s Day kit is coming to FUT 20 on Friday 13 March at 6pm GMT.

The St Patricks Day promo will likely roll out a load of new items and objectives, but this stunning kit will become one of the first items available.

FIFA 20 Leaked St Patricks Day Kit
GREEN WITH ENVY! Take to the field sporting this awesome new St Patrick’s day kit

Here’s hoping that the new St Patrick’s Day kit is just a taster of things to come.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days EXPLAINED – Everything you need to know about EA’s latest promo

But what else might be included?

St Patrick’s Day Cards

In years gone by a squad consisting of Irish players have been selected. These players had their card colour changed to green to match the festivities.

FIFA 18 St Patricks Day Cards
LUCK OF THE IRISH: Which Irish stars will make the St Paddy’s day squad this time?

If it’s the same as previous years, these players will be available in packs throughout the promotion. Their overall does not change and their quick sell price remains the same.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days – ALL cards so far

If you already own one of the players in the promotion, you will have to complete an SBC to change their original card colour to green.

SBCs & Objectives

With any luck, a St Patrick’s Day promo would also feature some special boosted cards that can be earned through either SBCs or Objectives.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but keep an eye on this page as we will update it with any news as soon as it drops.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Title Update #13 Patch Notes

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

