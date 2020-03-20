Virtual GP Full Grid: Complete driver lineup & teams – Liam Payne, Lando Norris, Ian Poulter & more

FIFA

FIFA 20 Bundesliga POTM: Jadon Sancho wins February award

Special cards have been coming thick and fast for Sancho and now he’s got another one to his name.

Mar 20, 2020
fifa 20 potm MARCH20TH

Life just keeps getting better for Jadon Sancho

The 19-year-old has been in fine form for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund as of late, as BVB continue to build the pressure on the league leaders, Bayern Munich.

With no Bundesliga action for the foreseeable future due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, this could be the last POTM for a while but boy is it a tasty one.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
 

Jadon Sancho named POTM!

Sancho POTM Tweet
BOOM! Sancho is the Bundesliga POTM

The English winger was at the heart of Dortmund’s free-flowing attack in February, scoring three goals and picking up three assists as Dortmund continued their hunt of league leaders Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days – ALL cards so far

His reward for the fine month? A first Player of the Month award of the season.

With plenty of high-rated special cards already to his name, Sancho has received a HUGE 89-rated card which is available via SBC’s NOW!

Jadon Sancho POTM SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Jadon Sancho’s new POTM card.

His new card looks like a serious baller, and he’s not ridiculously expensive.

READ MORE: FUT 20: FUT Birthday LIVE

Requirements

There are two squads which you have to submit in order to unlock this POTM Sancho card and they are as follows:

Borussia Dortmund

  • Number of players from Borussia Dortmund: Minimum 1
  • Squad Rating: Minimum 85
  • Team Chemistry: Minimum 75
  • Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes wins February Premier League POTM

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from the Bundesliga: Minimum 1
  • Squad Rating: Minimum 86
  • Team Chemistry: Minimum 70
  • Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Reward: One Small Rare Gold Players Pack

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost

At time of writing, you can complete the Jadon Sancho POTM SBC for around 260,000 coins

Worth it?

Whilst he’s not that expensive, the fact he is untradeable makes Sancho’s POTM slightly less appealing.

Sancho’s 87-rated inform CAM card can currently be picked up for just 70k on PS4 and 65k on Xbox One and it’s tradeable. Likewise his 88-rated RM UCL Live card, whilst not as high rated, is only 130k on both platforms.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title

Tom Young

Written by Tom Young

