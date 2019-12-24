FIFA 20: Bundesliga Player of the Month Prediction December (POTM) - Reus, Sancho, Werner & more

As the Bundesliga enters its traditional winter break, we now know who will sit top of the German division as we enter a new decade.

Surprisingly, it is not the defending champions Bayern Munich but instead the largely controversial side, RB Leipzig.

Monchengladbach have continued to impress and sit in second place, two points adrift of Leipzig, with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund making up the top four.

At the opposite end of the table, Paderborn and Werder Bremen occupy the relegation spots.

But which individuals have shone in the last month of 2019? Here is RealSport's prediction for the Bundesliga player of the month award for December.

Marco Reus (OVR 88 - POTM 90)

Dortmund are back in the top four and as a result, they have a couple of players back in the running for the player of the month award, starting with Marco Reus.

Reus featured three times for Dortmund this month, scoring three goals and picking up three assists as his side picked up seven points from a possible nine with him on the pitch. He did not feature in the weekend's defeat to Hoffenheim due to an injury.

Reus’ base card is available for 69,000 coins on both platforms, whilst his top-rated in-form (89 OVR) is available for just under 300k.

Philippe Coutinho (OVR 86 - POTM 89)

Three wins in the last three outings have left Bayern hot on the tails of the league leaders, Philippe Coutinho has been a key part of that recent form.

The Brazilian produced the individual performance of the month with a stunning hat-trick in Bayern’s 6-1 demolition of struggling Werder Bremen to take his goal tally for the season to a respectable six.

Coutinho’s base card will set you back around 25k on PS4 or Xbox One, he currently has two in-forms, with the higher-rated 88 OVR on the market for just under 100k.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 - POTM 87)

Joining Reus in the running for the player of the month award is his Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman is our pick for the award for December after putting in some quite ridiculous performances for BVB. Sancho scored four goals in the month, including two in the 5-0 rout of Fortuna Dusseldorf. He also grabbed three assists.

His base card is currently available for around 10k on both platforms, whilst his highest rated card (87 UCL LIVE) is on the market for between 150-160k.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 - POTM 88)

Potentially on course for back-to-back player of the month awards is RB Leipzig marksman, Timo Werner.

Werner had yet another prolific month in front of goal, finding the back of the net five times in four games as Leipzig opened up a two-point advantage at the top of the league.

Werner's base card is on the market for under 5k. His current POTM card (87 OVR) is available to unlock via SBC and will set you back between 300-350k.

Philipp Max (OVR 77 - POTM 84)

FC Augsburg were one of the surprise teams of the month, picking up nine points from a possible twelve, with Philipp Max a key player in that run.

Despite his base card being a left back, Max has been deployed in an LM role as of late and his side are reaping the rewards. Four goals and three assists in three outings make Max a real contender for the award.

His base card (77 OVR) costs around 1k on both platforms whilst his only inform (81 OVR LB) is on the market for just over 10k. Expect a position change to an LM should Max win the award this month.

