FIFA 20: Arturo Vidal Flashback SBC – Requirements, No Expiry Date & more

The limited card has insane stats all-round, with only ‘Agility’ and ‘Free Kick Accuracy’ below 80.

EA has just announced that a Squad Building Challenge (SBCs) has just gone live that, if completed, leaves you with the Flashback card for Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Flashback cards are celebratory editions for players that have distinguished themselves in a particular league or competition.

But enough about that – continue reading for all the details we have on the card.

That’s an easy one – the best part of this SBC is there is no expiry date!

Requirements

FC Barcelona

Minimum of 1 player from FC Barcelona

Minimum Team Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

REWARD: Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Minimum Team Rating of 87

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

REWARD: Premium Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

Minimum of 1 player from LaLiga Santander

Minimum Team Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

REWARD: Prime Electrum Players Pack

This Flashback Vidal is one of the best midfielder SBCs released this year.

