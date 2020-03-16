FIFA 20: Arturo Vidal Flashback SBC – Requirements, No Expiry Date & more
The limited card has insane stats all-round, with only ‘Agility’ and ‘Free Kick Accuracy’ below 80.
EA has just announced that a Squad Building Challenge (SBCs) has just gone live that, if completed, leaves you with the Flashback card for Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.
Flashback cards are celebratory editions for players that have distinguished themselves in a particular league or competition.
But enough about that – continue reading for all the details we have on the card.
Expiry Date
That’s an easy one – the best part of this SBC is there is no expiry date!
Requirements
FC Barcelona
- Minimum of 1 player from FC Barcelona
- Minimum Team Rating of 85
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
REWARD: Prime Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Minimum Team Rating of 87
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 65
REWARD: Premium Gold Players Pack
LaLiga
- Minimum of 1 player from LaLiga Santander
- Minimum Team Rating of 86
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 70
REWARD: Prime Electrum Players Pack
This Flashback Vidal is one of the best midfielder SBCs released this year.
