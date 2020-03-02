FIFA 20 Flashback Wayne Rooney SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Wayne Rooney’s Flashback SBC has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his 2009/10 Season.

Wayne Rooney SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Wayne Rooney’s Flashback SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Sunday 1st March – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Sunday 8th March – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Man Utd Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: England Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 3: Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~235,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. While he’s a solid card, I’d only be completing this SBC if you’re a die hard Rooney fan. The lack of good Championship links seriously limit the ways you can get Rooney into your side.

Wayne Rooney In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

As you’d expect from a Rooney card, going forward, he has all the stats you’d expect, with top shooting, dribbling, and physicality.

His pace is exceptional for a Rooney flashback, with 89 Acceleration, 89 Sprint Speed, and when coupled with his 92 Balance, 98 Reactions and 95 Ball Control, expect him to feel very quick on the ball.

His shooting, as you’d expect, is exceptional, with 90 in all stats, with standouts being 96 Shot Power, 94 Volleys, as well as 99 Composure.

He’d work very well as a midfield general, with 90 Short Passing, 91 Long Passing and 91 Vision, as well as usable defending stats.

Physically, the card shines, with 90 Strength, 85 Jumping and 93 Aggression, meaning Rooney will be very difficult to knock off the ball.

Rooney Squad Links

Unfortunately, being in the Championship does severely limit Rooney’s linkability, with the only usable strong link (outside of icons) being the Championship League SBC 84 Phillips.

Obviously, being English, you can fit him into a squad by surrounding him with English players, of which you have plenty of choice, including Shapeshifter 88 Alexander-Arnold and Future Stars 90 Greenwood.

