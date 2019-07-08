FIFA 20: Ajax player ratings predictions

After the high of last season’s Champions League campaign for Ajax, Frenkie de Jong has joined Spanish champions Barcelona, whilst youngsters ﻿﻿Daley Sinkgraven﻿﻿ and Maximilian Wober﻿ have also departed for pastures new.

﻿﻿Ajax haven’t waited for their players to depart and have been active in the transfer market themselves, bringing in Quincy Promes, Razvan Marin, Lisandro Martinez, Kjell Scherpen and Kik Pierie. Dutch international Promes is the standout signing so far, but is it a sign that they expect a forward player to leave?

Dutch champions Ajax will see a lot of movement between now and the end of the transfer window, but how will they look on FIFA 20?

Andre Onana (OVR 78 - 82)

Position: GK

Age: 23

Country: Cameroon

Cameroon international Andre Onana was one of Ajax’s outstanding performers last season and is one of a number of players being touted for moves. Ajax have extended the loan spell of Bruno Varela potential cover if their number one moves this summer. Onana will start FIFA 20 with an 82 overall, a significant upgrade on the 78 he had on FIFA 19.

Noussair Mazraoui (OVR 70 – 76)

Position: RB, CM

Age: 21

Country: Morocco

Utility player Noussair Mazraoui enjoyed a breakthrough season for Ajax playing in 48 matches across all competitions. Capable of playing in midfield as well as defence, Mazraoui is mobile and good on the ball making him a valuable squad player. Mazraoui will receive an upgrade to 76 OVR on FIFA 20.

Lisandro Magallan (OVR 76 – 76)

Position: CB

Age: 25

Country: Argentina

Lisandro Magallan managed just two Eredivisie appearances last season, but with the future of Matthijs de Ligt destined to be away from Ajax, the Argentine could take his place. Magallan will remain a 76 OVR on FIFA 20 but will be given the chance to improve next season in place of De Ligt.

Daley Blind (OVR 79 – 82)

Position: CB, LB, CDM

Age: 29

Country: Netherlands

Question marks hung over Daley Blind following his spell at Man United, however he has answered his critics and formed a superb partnership with De Ligt at Ajax. Blind does not possess the physical attributes of the classic modern centre back; however, he reads the game well and has an excellent temperament. The Dutch international will receive a boost to 82 OVR on FIFA 20.

Nicolas Tagliafico (OVR 79 – 82)

Position: LB

Age: 26

Country: Argentina

Six goals and six assists in all competitions are an impressive return for any full back. Nicolas Tagliafico is on the radar of several clubs around Europe but with Daley Sinkgraven already out the door, Ajax are sure to drive the price up for the 26-year-old. The left back is sure to receive an upgrade to 82 OVR on FIFA 20.

Lasse Schone (OVR 76 – 78)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 33

Country: Denmark

An unsung hero in Ajax’s team, experienced Danish midfielder Lasse Schone registered seven goals and eight assists during Ajax’s successful campaign. The Dane is an integral part of the midfield but will need a new partner after Frenkie de Jong’s departure. Schone will receive a boost to 78 OVR on FIFA 20.

Donny van de Beek (OVR 76 – 82)

Position: CAM, CM

Age: 22

Country: Netherlands

One of the hottest prospects in the Ajax squad, 22-year-old Donny van de Beek scored an impressive 17 goals from midfield but may play in a deeper role to accommodate Quincy Promes. Donny van de Beek will be rated 82 on FIFA 20 after his excellent season, but will he still be an Ajax player?

David Neres (OVR 79 – 81)

Position: RW, CAM, LW

Age: 22

Country: Brazil

The youngest in the new-look attacking quartet, Brazilian David Neres boasts pace and trickery and is one of the most promising wingers on FIFA. Ajax will do well to keep hold of Neres who scored 12 goals last season and will reach 81 overall on FIFA

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 84 – 85)

Position: CAM, RW

Age: 26

Country: Morocco

Hakim Ziyech has become one of Europe’s hottest properties having scored 21 goals and assisted 24 more last season. Another Ajax player linked with a big summer move, Ziyech is a flexible attacking talent who spent most last season on the wing. The departure of De Jong and arrival of Quincy Promes could see him play a more central role this season. Ziyech will reach 85 overall on FIFA 20.

Quincy Promes (OVR 83 – 82)

Position: LM, ST, RM

Age: 27

Country: Netherlands

Ajax’s biggest new signing Quincy Promes arrives on the back of an underwhelming season having scored just two league goals. Promes will fit well into the Ajax attack as he is comfortable on the wing and in central areas. The Dutch international will see a drop in his overall on FIFA 20 and will be an 82 OVR.

Dusan Tadic (OVR 80 – 84)

Position: CAM, LW, ST

Age: 30

Country: Serbia

What a season Dusan Tadic has had. Ex-Southampton star scored 38 goals in all competitions, far exceeding his totals on the South Coast. Tadic is an integral part of Ajax’s team which saw him create 24 goals for his team mates too. Tadic’s overall will rise to 84 OVR on FIFA 20 following his incredible season.

On the Bench

Benfica goalkeeper Bruno Varela (OVR 75 – 73) has extended his loan spell for another year while Kjell Scherpen (OVR 64 – 67) has arrived from FC Emmen to bolster the ranks. Benjamin van Leer (OVR 74 – 72) has returned from his loan spell and no goalkeeper is likely to leave until the future of Andre Onana has been confirmed.

Teenage centre backs Kik Pierie (OVR 67 – 69) and Perr Schuurs (OVR 70 – 70) will play sporadically Ajax this season with incoming Argentine centre back Lisandro Martinez (OVR 77 – 77) likely to be first choice reserve. The 21-year-old has arrived for £6 million and is touted as a future star. He is unlikely to stay, but Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 83 - 85) is set for a strong increase for FIFA 20.

Joel Veltman (OVR 76 – 77) will provide stern competition for Mazraoui in the right back position. Cover will be brought in for Tagliafico with the squad thin on left backs after Daley Sinkgraven’s move earlier this summer.

Ajax are not the type of club to splash the cash, they are more likely to turn to their young players once more to prove themselves. 21-year-olds Carel Eiting (OVR 70 – 70) and Dani de Wit (OVR 66 – 67) are in line to be given chances in the first team. Razvan Marin (OVR 75 – 77) has been brought in from Standard Liege to bolster the midfield ranks, possibly pre-empting further departures?

Attacking midfielders Zakaria Labyad (OVR 76 – 75) and Siem de Jong (OVR 73 – 73) will find it difficult to break into the current Ajax attack with them performing so well. The ageing De Jong may be offloaded however Labyad fits Ajax’s formula and can be an important squad player.

Ajax have two young wingers that can contribute from the bench in Vaclav Cerny (OVR 68 – 68) and Hassane Bande (OVR 72 – 71), with the Burkina Faso international set to return to action this season. Bande is yet to feature for Ajax following his switch last summer and fans will be eager to see what the 20-year-old can do.

Experienced striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (OVR 77 – 77) is a reliable option from the bench as the ex-Real Madrid forward is a proven goalscorer. Danish youngster Kasper Dolberg (OVR 76 – 76) is another player who will be keen to take his chance in the first team and take his career to new heights.

Ajax FIFA 20 predicted lineup

