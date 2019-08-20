FIFA 20: Barcelona player ratings predictions - Griezmann, Messi, De Jong & more

After Barcelona’s crushing Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool, Lionel Messi and co. will be out for revenge in their pursuit of another European title.

Domestically, the Catalan giants received little competition in the league but will face sterner tests next season following Real Madrid’s big summer spending.

Dutch youngster Frenkie de Jong was the first new name confirmed at the Nou Camp, but Barca went even bigger with Antoine Griezmann joining Lio Messi and Luis Suarez to form a formidable attack.

Find out below how Barcelona could line up and be rated on FIFA 20.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 89 - 89)

Position: GK

Age: 27

Country: Germany

German shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had another reliable season for Barcelona as he cemented his position as their number one. The 27-year-old kept 16 clean sheets in La Liga last season as he helped Barca run away with the league title once more. His rating on FIFA 20 is unlikely to change as he remains one of the top goalkeepers with an overall of 89.

Sergi Roberto (OVR 84 - 84)

Position: RB, RM, CM

Age: 27

Country: Spain

Right back Sergi Roberto has continued to be the first choice ahead of Nelson Semedo and made an impressive seven assists last season. The versatile defender can also play in midfield such is his quality on the ball. Despite a promising season, FIFA 20 is unlikely to see him upgraded from his 84 overall.

Gerard Pique (OVR 87 - 87)

Position: CB

Age: 32

Country: Spain

Experienced centre back Gerard Pique plays a crucial role in the Barcelona team. highlighted by his four goals and four assists in the league last season. Pique played in 35 of Barca's 38 league games showing that he still has plenty in the tank at 32 years' old. The Spanish defender is unlikely to change from 87 overall on FIFA 20.

Clement Lenglet (OVR 82 - 84)

Position: CB

Age: 24

Country: France

Clement Lenglet can count himself unlucky not to have more senior national team appearances so far as he is part of the French generation blessed with great players. His one match came against Andorra in a 4-0 win, with Barca teammate Samuel Umtiti on the bench. Umtiti has fallen out of favour and Lenglet should benefit with an upgrade to 84 OVR on FIFA 20.

Jordi Alba (OVR 87 - 87)

Position: LB

Age: 30

Country: Spain

One of the best left backs in the world, Jordi Alba is Barcelona's only recognisable left back in the squad. Cover is likely to be brought in, although whether it is from the youth team remains to be seen. Alba is still one of the best in the business and will stay at 87 overall on FIFA 20.

Sergio Busquets (OVR 89 - 89)

Position: CDM, CM

Age: 30

Country: Spain

Midfield maestro Sergio Busquets orchestrates matches in an understated fashion. The Spanish international is as elegant as he is effective, breaking up play and getting Barcelona going forward quickly. Busquets received a mid-season upgrade last season so don't expect his 89 OVR to change on FIFA 20.

Ivan Rakitic (OVR 87 - 87)

Position: CM

Age: 31

Country: Croatia

One of Croatia's heroes from the 2018 World Cup, Ivan Rakitic has been tipped to leave Barcelona this summer. The former Sevilla midfielder played in 34 of Barca's 38 league games highlighting his importance to the team and it seems unlikely they will leave him out of the squad. Rakitic should keep his 87 OVR on FIFA 20 and he possesses a lethal long shot.

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 82 - 84)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 22

Country: Netherlands

Arriving with a £67.5 million transfer fee, Frenkie de Jong has a lot of hype to live up too. Everything we have seen of him so far suggests he will deal with the pressure as he impressed enormously for both Ajax and Netherlands last season. The 22-year-old is likely to reach 84 OVR on FIFA 20 as his rise to the top continues.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 - 94)

Position: RW, CF, ST

Age: 32

Country: Argentina

A phenomenal 51 goals in 50 matches in all competitions has become the usual for Lionel Messi. Barcelona's brief experiment with a 4-4-2 has been ditched which should see Messi switch back to a right wing position on FIFA 20, although he can play anywhere in attack. His 94 OVR should be maintained too as he is still the best in the world alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Luis Suarez (OVR 91 - 91)

Position: ST

Age: 32

Country: Uruguay

Uruguayan hitman Luis Suarez is often the pantomime villain among football fans. One thing fans can agree on is that he is a prolific forward, and he showed it once again with 25 goals in all competitions. He is a terrific competitor and deserves his 91 OVR which will be kept on FIFA 20.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 - 89)

Position: ST, CF

Age: 28

Country: France

One of the biggest transfers of the summer, and Antoine Griezmann's £108 million move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona was ﻿also a controversial one﻿. How Griezmann will slot into manager Ernesto Valverde's plans remains to be seen, but it is expected that the French World Cup winner will move to his old position of left wing, linking up with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in an outrageous attack. With Suarez now 32, Griezmann will have an eye on the main striking role in 12 months' time. ﻿

On the Bench

Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen (OVR 81 - 80) is angling for a move away from Barcelona which could mean Barcelona bring in a new backup if they feel Adrian Ortola (OVR 69 - 71) is not the man for them.

World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti (OVR 87 - 86) has fallen out of favour however is likely to feature regularly throughout next season as Barcelona compete on all fronts.

A new left back could be brought in as a cover for Jordi Alba, however Barca are covered on the other side of the defence. Portuguese international Nelson Semedo (OVR 80 - 80) is next in line, although youngster Moussa Wague (OVR 69 - 72) could feature after returning from a loan spell.

In central midfield, Arturo Vidal (OVR 85 - 83) provides an experienced and versatile option whilst Arthur (OVR 82 - 83) is a young exciting talent. 21-year-old Carles Alena (OVR 70 - 75) may be given the opportunity to impress in one of the cup competitions. Rafinha (OVR 82 - 81) and Denis Suarez (OVR 79 - 78) are all in danger of being deemed surplus to requirements having spent time away from the club in recent seasons.

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 84 - 84) and Malcom (OVR 83 - 81) have both struggled for their best form in their time at Barcelona, however both wingers are skilful and can make a real impact from the bench. The Acquisition of

There is no obvious alternative to striker Luis Suarez in the squad which could mean a youngster is given a chance.

Barcelona FIFA 20 predicted lineup

