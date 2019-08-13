FIFA 20: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) player ratings predictions - Buffon, Ronaldo, Rabiot, De Lig, Danilo & more

The arrival of Maurizo Sarri as Juventus manager is an interesting acquisition, with Juventus typical defensive robustness set to be replaced by Sarriball. Of course, the Italian has just claimed the Europa League with Chelsea, and was in charge of Napoli when they were the only side to come within touching distance of Juve during their eight successive Serie A titles.

Sarri will continue to use his favoured 4-3-3 formation that is also familiar to Max Allegri's Juve last season, but what about the FIFA 20 ratings?

The emergence of Moise Kean will excite Juventus fans as he has proven to be a prolific goal scorer so early in his career. Welshman Aaron Ramsey arrives at the club on big wages but possesses the tools to thrive in Turin with so much quality around him.

Sarri is unlikely to rock the boat much in his first season, here is how Juventus - or Piemonte Calcio as they will be known on the game - could line up on FIFA 20.

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: GK

Age: 29

Country: Poland

Polish giant Wojciech Szczesny has dispelled any memories of the mistake prone goalkeeper Arsenal fans may remember with another quality season in Turin. The 6'5" goalkeeper kept 18 clean sheets last season and will retain his 86 overall on FIFA 20.

Danilo (OVR 79 - 79)

Position: RB

Age: 27

Country: Brazil

After not really fitting in to Guardiola's masterplan, Danilo has to Piemonte Calcio and Joao Cancelo has now joined Manchester City. If Danilo can thrive in his prime years at Piemonte, he could become a vital part of the Italian's side who will attempt to win the Champions League this season﻿

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: CB

Age: 32

Country: Italy

One half of Juventus and Italy's formidable centre back pairing, Leonardo Bonucci has formed one of the best partnerships in the world with Giorgio Chiellini. Having left Turin briefly for a spell with AC Milan, Bonucci returned and it looks like he has never been away. The 32-year-old will remain an 86 on FIFA 20 as he continues to show great consistency.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 90 - 89)

Position: CB

Age: 34

Country: Italy

One of the best defenders on the game, veteran centre back Giorgio Chiellini has been a rock on FIFA for many years. At 34 years old, the Italian may not be at the peak of his powers so don't be surprised if his overall slips slightly from 90 on FIFA 20.

Alex Sandro (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: LB, LM

Age: 28

Country: Brazil

A crucial cog in the Juventus wheel, Alex Sandro's ability to get up and down the pitch make him effective in both attack and defence. The speedy Brazilian is regarded as one of the best left backs in the world and will keep his 86 overall on FIFA 20, and could receive an early update if he starts the season exceptionally well.﻿

Miralem Pjanic (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 29

The most likely to be the 'pivot' in Sarri's midfield, Miralem Pjanic possesses all the attributes to be effective in this role. The Bosnian can sit deep in midfield, collect the ball from defence and dictate play with his passing ability. Pjanic will remain an 86 on FIFA 20, however his role under Sarri give him the potential to make his way closer to 90 should he start the season well.

Emre Can (OVR 80 - 82)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 25

Country: Germany

Few thought Emre Can could force his way into the Juventus starting XI when he left Liverpool, however that is exactly what he has done. The German midfielder scored four goals in his first season in Serie A and will receive an upgrade from 80 to 82 overall on FIFA 20.

Aaron Ramsey (OVR 82 - 83)

Position: CM, CAM

Age: 28

Country: Wales

A goal scoring midfielder, Aaron Ramsey loves to get forward and will have a license to with Emre Can and Miralem Pjanic alongside him in midfield. Ramsey's move should see him boosted up to 83 overall on FIFA 20, especially as he played well in his few appearances for Arsenal last season.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 89 - 88) ﻿

Position: CAM, RW

Age: 25

Country: Argentina

A low-key season for Paulo Dybala scoring just five goals in 30 league appearances could see the Argentine drop to an 88 overall on FIFA 20. It will be interesting to see if Sarri can get the best out of both Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo as they could be devastating should they form a partnership.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94 - 94)

Position: ST, LW

Age: 34

Country: Portugal

The most ruthlessly efficient goalscorer the world has ever seen, the ageless Cristiano Ronaldo just keeps succeeding. The Portuguese legend led his side to the first ever UEFA Nations League title and lit up the semi-final with a sparkling hat-trick. The odd change to an attribute or two may occur on FIFA 20 however expect Ronaldo to keep his 94 overall.

Federico Bernardeschi (OVR 82 - 83)

Position: RM, CF

Age: 25

Country: Italy

Juventus' forward line is so versatile that each player can rotate and be comfortable anywhere across the front three. This gives Federico Bernardeschi an advantage over Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado who are out-and-out wingers when it comes to being in the starting XI. Mario Mandzukic is a viable option and it remains to be soon who Sarri will favour.

On the Bench

Talented 25-year-old goalkeeper Mattia Perin (OVR 84 - 83) will do well to dislodge Szczesny from the starting XI and may be let go from the club following the return of veteran goalkeeper Gigi Buffon (OVR 86 - 84). Buffon is unlikely to play much but the 41-year-old remains in the hunt for that elusive Champions League medal.

Daniele Rugani (OVR 82 – 82) is the only proven centre back option from the bench following Andrea Barzagli’s retirement. This makes it more than likely Juventus will strengthen with Matthijs de Ligt heavily linked with the Turin giants. Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 83 - 85) is the latest to join Piemonte Calcio and is expected to be in the starting line-up by Christmas. Sarri will have the tough decision to bench one of his experienced centre backs in Chiellini or Bonucci to make way for the rising star, with Sarri not in favour of using a back five

The signing of Luca Pellegrini (OVR 65 - 71) from Roma means the Old Lady are well set in the full back department. The ex-Roma left back will provide backup for Brazilian Alex Sandro whilst Mattia De Sciglio (OVR 78 - 78) is a like-for-like replacement for right back Joao Cancelo. Merih Demiral (OVR 73 - 76) A Turkish young centre back who adds solidarity to the Piemonte Calcio fortress

Juventus are expected to leave at least one central midfielder leave this summer, with Blaise Matuidi (OVR 85 - 85) and Sami Khedira (OVR 85 - 84) on the chopping block. The arrival of talented Frenchman Adrien Rabiot (OVR 83 - 83) adds to the wealth of talent in this position, with promising Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur (OVR 76 - 79) also in the squad.

Skilful Brazilian Douglas Costa (OVR 86 - 85), Juan Cuadrado (OVR 84 - 83) and the returning Marko Pjaca (OVR 76 - 77) provide the options on the wing. The trio possess pace and trickery and can provide a real impact from the bench this season.

Juventus boast such a plethora of talent in the forward areas that the likes of Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 88 - 87), Mario Mandzukic (OVR 84 - 85) and Moise Kean (OVR 72 - 76) will struggle to get regular first team football. New manager Sarri is a fan of Argentine Higuain which will help the 31-year-old but could spell the end for fellow number 9 Mandzukic.

Juventus FIFA 20 predicted lineup

