FIFA 20: Summer Heat COUNTDOWN – promo explained, card predictions, release date, loading screen, leaks & more

With the Premier League returning on Wednesday, it looks like EA want to get in on the action with a brand new promo.

Summer Heat was teased for the first time last week – keep reading as we cover everything we know about the new promo so far.

This brand new Ultimate Team promo will arrive on Wednesday 17th June.

We’ll update this page with the new cards as soon as they drop.

What Is Summer Heat?

Summer Heat is likely to be related to the return of football after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday marks the return of the Premier League, meaning a chance for new live cards (relating to real-world performances) can start to arrive.

Many expected the return of Team of the Week with football finally returning, but perhaps EA has other ideas.

Loading Screen Clues

Based on the most recent loading screen, it appears that the new promo WILL feature re-releases of cards from FUTMAS and ultimate Scream, as well as Flashback and Moments cards.

THROWBACK: It looks like we’ll see re-releases of some older cards in Summer Heat

Another loading screen confirmed that it’s definitely a new promotional event with two card designs.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Summer Heat will feature two card design

Potentially with a featured team and special “moments” cards to celebrate big moments from past seasons – earnable via objectives and SBCs.

Card Predictions

Below we’ve outlined some cards we think may arrive as part of the new promo.

Flashback Dmitri Payet (OVR 91)

For obvious reasons, this summer’s major international tournaments have been cancelled.

However, could FUT’s Summer Heat promo celebrate previous editions of the competitions?

Former West Ham star Dimitri Payet lit up Euro 2016, so we could see a set of ‘Flashback’ cards honouring excellent performances from previous years.

FUTMAS Marcus Rashford (OVR 85)

As we’ve mentioned, the new promo is likely to feature re-releases of FUTMAS cards.

That means we could see the return of Marcus Rahsford’s 85-rated FUTMAS card, repackaged as a Summer Heat release.

Summer Heat Leak

FIFAUTITA, a reliable source for leaks, have confirmed how Summer Heat will work and confirmed that Ferland Mendy will be added.

They have revealed that 93 rated Summer Heat Ferland Mendy will be added for free via in-game objectives.

SNEAK PEAK: FIFAUTITA has posted a possible leak on their Instagram

To get him you will have to unlock his 85 FUTMAS card via a really easy in-game objective. You will then use this card to unlock his 93 rated card by completing challenges.

However, this information is not confirmed so could be inaccurate.

