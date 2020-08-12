header decal
FIFA 21: Samuel Eto’o – FUT 100, Ratings Predictions, New Players & more

Pacey and clinical, Cameroon’s record goal scorer is bound to be a fan favourite on the new game.

EA recently revealed the FUT 100, a brand-new concept for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

With FIFA 21 less than two months away, how good will new ICON Samuel Eto’o be on the new game?

FUT 100

11 new legends take the number of ICONs on Ultimate Team to an even 100.

fifa 21 new icons fut

NEW BOYS! There are 11 new ICONs in FIFA 21 to get excited about

Samuel Eto’o is one of the new ICONs and is certainly deserving of a place amongst football’s elite.

The four-time African footballer of the year is one of the best players the continent has produced.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: FUT 100 – Fernando Torres

With four Champions League titles to go with his numerous other titles, he is also one of Africa’s most successful players ever.

Ratings Prediction

With four versions of each ICON, Eto’o could be one of the top-rated legends on the game.

Blessed with lightning pace, Eto’o will be a popular player on FUT 21 and could have a base rating of 87 OVR.

samuel etoo fifa 21 icons

RAPID! Eto'o will be a nightmare for defenders

The former Barcelona striker will almost certainly have cards with the ST position, and his Prime card could reach 92 OVR.

Having scored in two separate Champions League final victories, EA has plenty of moments to choose from for the strikers ICON Moments card.

Best Links

ICONs need players of the same nationality to form green chemistry links, or other ICON players.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: FUT 100 – Ashley Cole

Although a Cameroonian legend, there a few options to choose from to link with Eto’o.

Special cards are your best bet. Karl Toko-Ekambi received an 86 OVR card this season and something similar could be perfect.

karl toko ekambi fifa 20 potm

PARTNER! If Toko-Ekambi can replicate his form we could see a great strike pairing

However, with basic cards, Toko-Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar are the best strike partners for Eto’o.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: FUT 100 – Bastian Schweinsteiger

