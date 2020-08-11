FIFA 21: Bastian Schweinsteiger – FUT 100, Ratings Predictions, New Players & more

One of Europe’s top midfielders for over a decade, the German will be a great addition to Ultimate Team.

FIFA 21 is right round the corner, with EA revealing more every week!

We have now seen the full FIFA 21 Ultimate Team reveal, with a host of new ICONs arriving on the new game.

FUT 100

EA have revealed FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, with two new German legends coming to Ultimate Team!

Bastian Schweinsteiger is a true German legend with eight Bundesliga titles to his name, along with a World Cup winners medal.

FULL XI! Schweinsteiger is one of 11 players new to Ultimate Team

Over 100 caps for Germany, Schweinsteiger won the German footballer of the year in 2013 and is a great addition to the new game.

We can’t wait to see the former United man bossing the midfield on FIFA 21.

Ratings Prediction

With four different versions of each ICON available, Schweinsteiger’s base card could be rated 85 OVR.

POSITION SWITCH! The German could have at least one card with the RM position

Although a low rating for an ICON, the German’s ratings will dramatically increase!

After all, the former Bayern midfielder won the World Cup in 2010 which will surely be the basis of his ICON Moments card.

This could lead to a 92-rated card, not bad!

Green links will ensure you are getting the best from your players on Ultimate Team. This goes for ICONs too!

You will need German players or other ICONs to green link with Schweinsteiger on FUT 21, and there are plenty of options!

There is a minimum 83-rated German midfielder in each of the big five leagues!

MIDFIELD MAGICIAN! Kroos is one of a number of excellent German midfielders

This means Schweinsteiger will be able to slot into any team with no hassle of shuffling players around. Result!

