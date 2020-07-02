FIFA 21 Ratings: MLS Predictions – Vela, Hernandez & more

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic gone, Carlos Vela without doubts holds the crown for the MLS’ best player.

Plenty of new faces have arrived in the MLS, but will any of them be rated among the league’s best on FIFA 21?

Carlos Vela (OVR 83 → 83)

The best in the MLS.

Carlos Vela bagged an impressive 38 goals in 2019 and had already bagged four before the COVID-19 break in 2020.

Josef Martinez (OVR 81 → 82)

Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez is a real handful for defenders.

Martinez scored 33 goals in all competitions in 2019, with his pace and finishing his biggest assets.

Diego Valeri (OVR 79 → 80)

Portland Timbers captain Diego Valeri is one of the MLS’ classiest midfielders.

Valeri registered eight goals and eight assists last season and bagged two goals in two games before the MLS season was halted.

Alejandro Pozuelo (OVR 80 → 80)

The former Swansea man had a busy 2019.

Alejandro Pozuelo racked up a massive 78 appearances across 2019, scoring 21 goals and creating 28 more!

Nani (OVR 80 → 80)

Nani was given the armband at Orlando City in his first season at the club.

The ex-Man Utd winger bagged 12 goals in the MLS and should remain one of the league’s highest rated players on FIFA 21.

Nicolas Lodeiro (OVR 78 → 79)

Uruguayan international Nicloas Lodeiro is a fiery character in midfield.

The Seattle Sounders captain scored seven and assisted seven in 2019, but also picked up just as many yellow cards too!

Cristian Pavon (OVR 79 → 79)

A surprise signing for LA Galaxy.

Cristian Pavon was rumoured to be heading to Europe. However, LA Galaxy landed the promising Argentine and have been rewarded with five goals and six assists so far.

Jonathan dos Santos (OVR 78 → 78)

Mexican international Jonathan dos Santos is a key man for LA Galaxy.

A product of the famed Barcelona academy, dos Santos is a technically proficient midfielder and one of the best in the league.

Javier Hernandez (OVR 78 → 78)

A true poacher.

Javier Hernandez has scored goals wherever he goes and will be a big hit in the MLS when it resumes.

Pablo Piatti (OVR 78 → 78)

Pablo Piatti is yet to play for Toronto FC.

Having signed in February, the Argentine winger failed to make an appearance before the break but fans will be eager to see what their new man can do.

