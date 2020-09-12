UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Dortmund - Sancho, Reus, Haaland & more

It's almost go-time in the Bundesliga as Dortmund look to halt Bayern's dominance.

Dortmund’s young stars could be a force in Europe next year, but what will they be rated on FIFA 21 and the Next Gen consoles?

Here are all the confirmed ratings we have for Dortmund so far!

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

He's one of the hottest properties in world football, and he's set to be one of the hottest properties on FIFA 21.

Whether or not Jadon Sancho will be at Dortmund come the start of FIFA 21 remains to be seen, but as an 87 OVR, he'll be tearing up fullbacks wherever he plays!

Mats Hummels (OVR 86)

Calm and composed at the back.

Hummel's experience is invaluable for BVB and although he has seen his rating drop slightly to an 86 OVR, he'll still be the Bundesliga's best CB in FIFA 21.

Marco Reus (OVR 86)

Injuries continue to ruin the career of Marco Reus.

The FIFA 17 cover star looked set to take the footballing world by storm not long ago. However, another injury-hit season has resulted in yet another downgrade for the German.

Roman Burki (OVR 84)

Another player who has seen a slight downgrade to their rating is Swiss stopper, Roman Burki.

The 29-year-old has firmly established himself as Dortmund's number one. Burki will be a good option for anyone looking to run with a Bundesliga side in FIFA 21.

Erling Haaland (OVR 84)

Few could've predicted this rating at the start of FIFA 20.

Erling Haaland has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe and, at just 20-years-old, he's only going to get better!

